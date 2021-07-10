The cost of food and basic needs covered by the state





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The debate on whether the government should adopt regional quarantine is still a subject of debate to this day. The regional quarantine discourse has even emerged since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Territorial quarantine himself is the authority of the central government, in this case President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). So that local governments cannot enforce quarantine without central approval. Instead of conducting a regional quarantine, the government prefers to impose large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), which then continued with the implementation of the enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM). The regional quarantine policy itself is closely linked to the budget. Where the implementation of regional quarantine results in the use of a larger state budget. Also Read: Complete Requirements To Take The Last Train During Emergency PPKM The regional quarantine budget has been regulated by Law (UU) number 6 of 2018 regarding sanitary quarantine. The law states that health quarantine is an effort to prevent and prevent the entry or exit of diseases and public health risk factors that have the potential to cause public health emergencies.

Register now E-mail Also according to Law No. 6 of 2018, various modes of implementing health quarantine are regulated, including isolation, hospital quarantine, regional quarantine and the PSBB. In Article 1, paragraph 10, it reads: “Regional quarantine is the limitation of the population in an area comprising the entry area and its contents suspected of being infected with disease and / or contaminated so as to prevent the possibility of disease spread or contamination.“. Read also: How to print a Covid-19 vaccine certificate in Care for Protection Meanwhile, PSBB, which was later replaced by PPKM, is explained in Article 1, paragraph (11), where PSBB is a restriction on certain activities of residents of an area suspected of being infected with disease and / or contaminated so as to prevent the possibility of spreading disease or contamination. In terms of budget, for hospital quarantine and regional quarantine, basic needs such as food needs that are in the quarantine zone are the responsibility of the government (APBN).

