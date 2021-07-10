Many challenges for the new team of Modis: The Tribune India

Neerja Chowdhury

Political commentator

IN 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed his first cabinet, he wore a touch of Arun Jaitley. It included many of Jaitley’s “boys and girls” like Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar. Jaitley himself got the Finances and was given the additional charge of Defense.

In 2021, the cabinet reshuffle bears the seal of Amit Shah, whether it is the elevation of Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala or the enthronement of Bhupendra Yadav or Meenakshi Lekhi and several others. This is not surprising, as the prime minister relies on Shah’s advice on most issues.

Modi seemed to meet a few needs through the reshuffle. The first was to fill vacancies that had existed for some time due to deaths and the exit of allies like the Akali Dal. It was supposed to lighten the load on some ministers who had struggled with additional departments. However, several ministers continue to have more than one ministry under their command.

Second, it was done for political reasons. In view of the recent decline in popularity, the party has contacted its allies again. He will need their support in 2022 and 2024. He inducted the RCP Singh of Janata Dal (U) and made Pashupati Paras of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) minister at the behest of Nitish Kumar who managed to split the LJP.

But the most important consideration for the BJP is winning the UP again, where elections are scheduled for next year, and it will be a do or die. The second wave of Covid, with the deaths and loss of livelihood it left in its wake, rocked the popularity of BJP in the state.

The prime minister appointed seven new UP ministers, inducted more OBC ministers bringing their total to 27 and increased the number of Dalit ministers to 12. Dalits and non-Yadav CBOs, Kurmis and caste most backlogs (MBC) are a catchment area for BJP in UP. Among the UP ministers who have been inducted are Anupriya Patel and Pankaj Chaudhary, both Kurmis. Then there is BL Verma, a Lodh, a community to which former CM Kalyan Singh belongs, and Bhanu Pratap Verma, a Koeri. And others who can influence Dalit voters. But for that to happen, they will need to be empowered to work on the ground to alleviate the pain and suffering of people.

Modi’s third concern was to strengthen governance. He has promoted seven ministers from the Ministry of Defense to Cabinet, and they are obviously going to be the new face of government, with a few inducted like Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Bhupendra Yadav.

They understand what Modi wants – loyalty, efficiency and mastery of the subject – and must respond accordingly.

Modi wants to run the government like the CEO of a company. Ideas will come from the top (PM, PMO, HM) but ministers – most of them are not political heavyweights – will be called upon to implement them effectively.

Modi is increasingly interested in former bureaucrats, professionals and technocrats (there are now up to seven former bureaucrats in his team).

In this governance model, Modi does not seek out professional politicians of the yesteryear variety who gave political direction to their departments and called on bureaucrats and experts to provide subject matter expertise. In fact, only two “relics” of the past remain in Cabinet: Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

The graduates were obviously rewarded – RK Singh (Power) was low-key and non-confrontational; Kiren Rijiju (Law and Justice), who has contact with the North East, understood the new culture of work; Hardeep Puri (Oil and Urban Affairs) defended the Prime Minister’s Central Vista project.

A high level promoter is Mansukh Mandaviya, who has been in charge of both health and chemicals and fertilizers. He has been close to Modi since 2002, when he became a member of parliament for Gujarat. He could see Modi, it was said, without a prior appointment. He is called a young Gadkari and likes the image of being a “doer”. Even as MoS, he was in contact with pharmaceutical companies, many of which were based in Gujarat. As Minister of Health, he is expected to coordinate with them for the production of drugs when needed in the future with the continuing challenges of Covid.

The challenge for him will also be to deal with “nutrition”, as Covid has brought large numbers of severely malnourished poor children to the brink of death.

The new team – the Cabinet is now the youngest ever – understands the rules of the game. The governance model under Modi has undergone a change. He governs like the CEO of a company. It’s no secret that ministries are run by PMO.

The fourth and important consideration was to safeguard the Modi brand. The PM’s image plunged after the second wave of Covid. In an unusual move, as the prime minister is not inclined to admit failure or shortcomings lest it weaken him, Modi has sacked up to 12 ministers. They included Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar.

If Modi hadn’t dumped them, the blame would have been – and is – laid on his doorstep. But most people in the hinterland don’t even know the name of the Minister of Health. They blame Modi Sarkar.

Ministries of Health and Labor have come under heavy criticism for their Covid-related inaction, for ordering vaccines too late, for not anticipating the oxygen shortage and for the hardships migrant workers went through the year last. There is speculation as to why Prasad and Javadekar received the marching orders. But it had something to do with their inability to prevent and deal with criticism of the Modi government in domestic, foreign and social media.

It is Prasad’s successor, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new IT minister, whose enthronement has created the biggest buzz. He must now break the deadlock with the American microblogging site that plagued the last days of Prasad.

It will all depend on how Modi’s new horses run the race. What if they can make a difference in the prices of atta-dal and sabzi.