Sindh calls for judicial inquiry into reduction in water share – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister of Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu said on Friday that crops in the province had been damaged due to lack of water and called for a judicial inquiry into the reduction in Sindh’s water supply.

Speaking at a press conference at Sindh House, Islamabad, Mr. Rahu said Prime Minister Imran Khan has remained silent on the great injustice committed against the province.

Sindh demands that a judicial inquiry be carried out for the reduction of water discharges in the province. The federal government is responsible for reducing Sindh’s water supply, he said.

The province had been vocal against the reduction in water supply over the past two months and now the Indus River System Authority and the Water and Power Development Authority accepted our position, he said.

He said the judicial inquiry would establish the accountability of institutions and officials. Sindh has lost its share of water which costs billions of rupees, he said.

Minister Rahu accuses center of publishing manipulated figures on agricultural production

He said Irsa blamed Wapda for the reduction in Sindh’s water supply, but how it was possible that Wapda released water according to his own desire. Irsa not only admitted the scarcity of water in Sindh, but also made a big blunder in water distribution, Rahu said.

The provincial agriculture minister said the water share for Sindh was not even released at the start of the Kharif season. He said that Sindh’s water share was forcibly stopped, but Wapda and Irsa claimed that the excess water was being dumped into Sindh.

He said 5,000 cusecs of water should be released from the Kotri Dam, but there was no authority that could question Irsa about this injustice.

Dates, chili production suffer

Minister Rahu said date and pepper production in the province had been devastated due to lack of water and the federal government had taken no action regarding this loss to farmers.

Rice cultivation is below target, and it is estimated that rice has been grown on 86,000 hectares of land against 400,000 hectares, he said.

He said the province was making maximum foreign exchange by exporting rice. Likewise, seedlings of non-basmati rice were highest in Sindh.

The provincial minister said that besides Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab are also facing water scarcity. Sindh did not steal Balochistan’s water share, he said.

He said all provinces should be released from water according to their needs. When it comes to justified water distribution, the federal government has suggested other means instead of the agreed formula. For its own sake, the federal government has invoked the Indus Water Treaty and other means.

Mr Rahu claimed that the federal government released manipulated figures for agricultural production because it claimed the production of 700,000 bales of cotton when only 56,000 bales had been produced.

He said the federal government rejected Sindh’s suggestion to stop importing tomatoes, and when tomatoes produced in Sindh hit the market, farmers couldn’t even get the price of Rs 5 per kilogram. .

Posted in Dawn, le 10 July 2021

