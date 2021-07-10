Defend human rights, only when it suits us

China’s brutal dictatorship is arguably one of the most repressive governments in the world. His treatment of his own citizens and those of the territories he continues to occupy and terrorize is ruthless and inhuman.

Since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013, the situation in China has deteriorated dramatically as his government’s horrific hard-line rule has escalated.

International NGO Human Rights Watch warned in its 2020 annual report that China under Xi is going through the darkest time for human rights in China since the 1989 massacre that ended the democratic movement in Tiananmen Square.

The horrors inflicted on those unfortunate enough to fall under China’s power include vicious persecutions of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Tibet, the crackdown on Hong Kong, shameful attempts to cover up the coronavirus epidemic and targeting whistleblowers who tried to let the world know what was really going on, including whistleblowers and journalists.

Human Rights Watch reported a sharp increase in Beijing’s crackdown, forced political loyalty to the Communist Party of China, internet censorship, mass surveillance across the country, and criticism of the government, human rights defenders and civilians. journalists imprisoned, missing or forced into exile.

Most people will not need to remember the above; the news of one atrocity after another committed by the Chinese government will be fresh in our minds, etched in our memories.

So I was amazed to see in The Times of Malta yesterday a full-page advertorial paid for by the Chinese government, reporting on a speech by Xi in which he urged political parties around the world to take responsibility for the pursuit of the well-being of peoples, of the progress of humanity.

The content of the article or infomercial, given that it was paid for by the Chinese dictatorship, was as disgusting as the lines quoted above suggest and not worth discussing. But the reason it was printed in The Times of Malta most certainly is.

Last week the same newspaper published an article on the first page congratulating himself for turning down money from a paid infomercial written by right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The infomercial, they said, was turned down because they couldn’t accept a full-page ad (and money) from a prime minister known for his repression of human rights and who restricted freedom of the press in his own country.

The newspaper, quite correctly, lists the Hungarian government’s offenses against the free press and its targeting of the LGBTIQ community, which it describes as a blatant human rights violation for an EU country.

He goes on to say that responsible journalism means that a media organization must not promote or support action that promotes or reflects intolerance, discrimination and the erosion of the rule of law.

Their decision to refuse the publicity of Orbans (and his money, as they struggled to say, several times in the same article) was of course laudable.

But it is somewhat surprising that the newspaper does not have the same standards when it comes to Xi Jinping. Orban is a scourge for the EU and the European continent, we agree on that, but why refuse his announcement if you are going to accept, and therefore promote, the lying and brutal regime of Xi Jinping?

Is it because China is not European and therefore the principles so rightly exposed in the newspapers of Orban’s public rejection, are not considered applicable? Are not Turkish Muslims also human beings? The Mongols? Tibetans?

Isn’t the total suppression of the free press in China as dangerous and damaging as in Hungary?

Perhaps it’s the distance that makes China seem less relevant to Malta. But Malta itself, as the Times of Malta well knows, has its own major problems with press freedom and human rights.

The treatment of migrants by our government – its willingness to abandon human beings in danger of terrifying deaths at sea rather than do its duty and rescue them – is a horrendous violation of human rights, as ‘underlined the recent UN report denouncing the practice of refoulements and condemning Malta for failing to protect the lives it has a duty to help preserve.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, murdered for exposing the corruption and criminality of the PL government and its cronies, has been the most publicized victim of the Maltese government’s total disregard for press freedom and human rights. Not only did he abandon her to the savagery of the most vile of his followers, but he actively participated in attacking, dehumanizing and ultimately killing her.

And yet the newspapers here, so moralistic as not to accept money from Orbans, are perfectly happy to take money from PL governments. Should we assume that – just as the newspaper said it would reject Orbans’ money because that would amount to helping promote him and his vile policies – the fact that he is accepting PL government money means that he approves of what the PL government has done in Malta? Of his treatment of hundreds of desperate and helpless people? What he did to Daphne Caruana Galizia?

Hypocrisy is really hideous. The Times of Malta, and any other newspaper that ran the Chinese government’s shameful infomercial, and took the Chinese government’s money, needs to take a long look in the mirror. Any media organization that carries regular self-promotion articles published by Maltese government ministers and paid for by Maltese taxpayers, needs to take a serious look at their conscience.

If you have principles, you can’t choose when to apply them. Righteous displays of supposed values ​​and morals when it suits you, such as when a group of international newspapers decide to reject a piece of propaganda on principle and shame you for participating but then accept the money tainted by two regimes altogether. so hideous without embarrassment nor the explanation is not admirable.

It is shameful, dishonest and, above all, an outright betrayal of all victims of human rights violations in Malta, China and around the world.