Release vs. surrender: Toby Neal on two versions of Freedom Day





Boris Johnson – liberate the nation or throw it all away? There, I told you that I was right from the start about the lifting of the Covid restrictions. For your benefit, I have prepared a cut and saved snippet of my wisdom to extract and read in about four months, but if you can’t bother keeping it that long, don’t worry because when the time is right , I will refer to my words of foreknowledge today by singing “I told you so”. Like Boris Johnson, I prepared this 20/20 retrovision exercise in two parts, one part being rejected if necessary depending on the circumstances. I will post simple instructions on which in four months. You plonker Boris! Are you out of your little mind? Lifting restrictions on coronaviruses at a time when the number of infections is rising is sheer madness. I know social distancing makes it difficult for cabinet ministers to kiss their mistresses or mistresses if it’s a man (this is an equal opportunity column) – but wouldn’t isn’t it easier and safer for them to do it away from the cameras so no one knows? It is a capitulation that threatens to give this deadly disease a victory just as the vaccination program, one of the few successes in this terrible affair, seems to be able to turn the tide. To blame it all on personal responsibility now is ludicrous as if, for example, you made a personal choice not to wear a face mask, it is not you personally who are primarily at risk as a result, but the people who surround you. This is the biggest mistake in Boris Johnson’s history of managing the pandemic, which means something. This is the very end of pretending to be guided by science, and it is a case of error of political convenience and an irresponsible desire to be optimistic and to please the crowd. There must immediately be a full public inquiry led by a judge to hold people to account and find them guilty. We have gone too far and sacrificed too much to throw it all away now. Finally! A much needed dose of hope. Thanks Boris. We’ve all been through so much, sacrificed so much. And now, this long awaited reward. We can all kiss our mistresses (and mistresses – come on, be careful, I experienced this once) again without fear. We can all mingle at the pub to enjoy a relaxing pint again, like we did before the pandemic, but if that’s true why have so many pubs closed in the past 20 years, but then I admit that I’m getting away from the point a bit here. Companies have suffered terribly and demanded a slackening and need to get back into the mix once their workers come back on leave, the ones they are not laying off now, that is. It is admittedly a difficult judgment, a balance to be struck between public health and public health, by which I mean the coronavirus is still there, but the restrictions have driven everyone crazy, thus affecting mental health, and hospitals have seen a backlog build up in treating various illnesses unrelated to Covid, creating a time bomb for health. Face masks increased social isolation by cutting people off from each other and encouraged mumbling. And we all need the tonic of a cheap overseas vacation in a place like Mustique, because Bournemouth Beach is very busy, right? So it can’t come soon enough. Freedom is in the air! (Of the two alternate versions above, I think the one to destroy will be the optimistic second version, because in Britain there are always more kudos to be had when your catastrophic predictions come true, and no one is really interested when you predict things will work out and they will be).



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/politics/2021/07/10/liberation-versus-surrender-toby-neal-on-two-versions-of-freedom-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos