Debate on national youth leadership begins





ABBOTTABAD: Provincial Minister of Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government was taking concrete steps to develop tourist sites and boost tourism in the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to invest in the tourism sector to attract more tourists to the country’s scenic spots, he said at the three-day national youth leadership 2021 conference here.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and the National Youth Assembly jointly organized the conference.

Many young people from across the country are attending the conference. Young people will be trained and informed on measures to promote tourism, Billion Tree Tsunami, interest-free loan for businesses, industry and others.

Minister of Industry Abdul Karim Khan, Ambassador of Cuba and other dignitaries will also attend the conference.

Young people are our asset and we do our best to provide them with every opportunity to explore their skills and talents, said Shaukat Yousafzai, adding that the Pakistan-led government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attaches great importance to importance to young people and organized a number of productive activities for them.

The minister said the government was making efforts to launch tourism and sports activities.

He said the government is working to keep young people on their own feet by providing them with employment and business opportunities through various programs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/862120-national-youth-leadership-moot-begins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos