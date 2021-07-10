In the Modi 2.0 cabinet, 33 ministers out of 78 have criminal proceedings against them: Report

At least 42% (33) of the 78 cabinet ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Center have declared criminal charges against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Of the 33 ministers, four ministers – John Barla, Nitish Pramanik, Pankaj Choudhary, V Muraleedharan – have cases linked to attempted murder. About 31% (24) reported serious criminal cases, including murder, theft, etc.

In addition, seven ministers reported cases related to electoral violations.

No less than 43 MPs were sworn in as ministers earlier this week in the first major cabinet reshuffle in the Modi government’s second term. Fifteen new ministers and 28 ministers of state were sworn in, bringing the size of the cabinet to 78.

Of all the ministers analyzed, Nisith Pramanik of Cooch Behar constituency, who was appointed Minister of State for the Interior, filed a murder case against himself (section 302) of the IPC. At 35, he is also the youngest cabinet minister.

Four ministers reported cases related to attempted murder (IPC Section-307). They are John Barla, Pramanik, Pankaj Choudhary and V Muraleedharan.

In addition, 90% (70) of the new ministers are crorepatis and reported total assets of more than 1 crore.

Four ministers – Jyotiraditya Scindia (over 379 crore), Piyush Goyal (more 95 crore), Narayan Rane (more 87 crore), and Rajeev Chandrasekhar (more 64 crore) – were classified as ‘high wealth ministers’ meaning they declared assets worth more than 50 crores.

The average value of assets per minister was found to be around 16.24 crores.

The cabinet ministers who declared the cheapest assets of the lot are – Pratima Bhoumik from Tripura (more than 6 lakh), John Barla from West Bengal (more 14 lakh), Kailash Choudhary from Rajasthan (more 24 lakh), Bishweswar Tudu of Odisha (more 27 lakh), and V Muraleedharan from Maharashtra (more 27 lakh).

