“Who are our enemies? »Disappointed Chinese Youth Adopt Mao’s Philosophy





They read it in libraries and in the metro. They have organized online book clubs dedicated to their works. They uploaded hours of audio and video, spreading the gospel of their revolutionary thinking. Chairman Mao is making a comeback among Chinese Generation Z. The supreme leader of the Communist Party, whose decades of relentless political campaigning claimed millions of lives, inspires and comforts disaffected young people born long after his death in 1976. To them, Mao Zedong is a hero who reflects their discouragement as people ignored and struggling every day. In a modern China grappling with growing social inequalities, Mao’s words justify the anger many young people feel towards a business class they see as exploitative. They want to follow in their footsteps and change Chinese society, and some have even spoken of violence against the capitalist class if necessary. Mao’s fashion reveals the paradoxical reality facing the party, which last week celebrated the centenary of its founding. Under President Xi Jinping, the party has become the center of almost all aspects of Chinese life. He takes credit for the country’s economic progress and tells the Chinese people to be grateful. At the same time, economic growth weakens and opportunities for young people diminish. The party has no one else to blame for the growing wealth gap, unaffordable housing and lack of job protection. He must find a way to appease or tame this new generation of Maoists he helped create, or he might find it difficult to rule. “The new generation is lost in this divided society, so they will seek out the keys to the problems,” a Maoist blogger wrote on the social media platform WeChat. “In the end, they are sure to find Chairman Mao.” In interviews and online posts, many young people have said that they can identify with Mao’s analysis of Chinese society as a constant class struggle between the oppressed and their oppressors. “Like many young people, I am optimistic about the future of the country, but pessimistic about my future,” said Du Yu, 23, who suffers from the exhaustion of his last job as editor at a startup. blockchain in the United States. Chinese city of Shenzhen, obsessed with technology. Mao’s writings, he said, “offer spiritual relief to village youth like me.” Chinese tech workers often have to work from nine in the morning to nine in the evening, six days a week, a practice so common that they call it “996”. Du’s schedule was worse. After only getting five hours of sleep in three days at the end of last year, her heart pounded, she was out of breath and out of breath. He resigned soon after. He has not looked for work for three months and rarely goes out on the streets. A doctor diagnosed her with mild depression. Article Source Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and is not edited by our team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketresearchtelecast.com/who-are-our-enemies-disappointed-chinese-youth-embrace-maos-philosophy/98482/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos