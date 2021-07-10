The return of load shedding





Load shedding is back. In some places for two hours a day, in some places for four or more but it’s back. It took Nawaz Sharif and his PML-N energy team, led by Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Abbasi and Khawaja Asif, five years of planning and hard work to end this threat. Yet in three years, Imran Khan and the PTI, due to a combination of corruption and incompetence, have brought the gas and electricity offloading back to Pakistan.

Readers will recall that until a few weeks ago, before the advent of widespread load-shedding, PTI leaders were hoarse by claiming that the PML-N had put in too much capacity to produce electricity. electricity. But if there is excess capacity, why is there a shortage of electricity? Before the PTI responds by saying that there is a shortage of LNG or gas, we will point out that every gas-fired power plant in Pakistan runs on two or more types of fuel, so gas shortage is not the issue. right answer. Besides, who created the gas shortage?

Last winter, when the PTI only bought expensive LNG in the spot market and decided to miss a historic opportunity to buy long-term LNG at the height of Covid-19, there was this false claim. according to which the PML-N had also contracted for a lot of LNG and we only needed to import more LNG for a few weeks in winter, otherwise we had a lot of gas. Now, of course, during the peak of summer, we are experiencing devastating gas shortages.

The reluctance of the PTI government to enter into long-term LNG contracts and continue to buy much more expensive LNG on the spot market is inexplicable. Even the only long-term deal he has with Qatar Gas starts delivering LNG next year, and in the meantime we’re forced to buy more expensive LNG as part of one-off deals. To make matters worse, the government continues to delay the decision to buy LNG at the last minute, so Pakistan ends up buying LNG more expensive than almost any other country.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, the current government received an offer from an energy company Trafigura to convert our existing Qatar Gas, Gunvor and ENI contracts at a fixed price of around $ 4 per mmbtu and to supply additional LNG also around this price. It was one of those offers sent in writing. If the government had wanted, it could have obtained other offers, perhaps even better ones. Yet, for reasons well known to the government, he decided to forgo this unique opportunity. As a result, today this government is paying approximately $ 200 million more per month for LNG.

Even though it missed the LNG purchase and did not install new LNG terminals, PTI is unwilling to accept responsibility for the ongoing offloading of electricity and gas. As usual, he blames the PML-N. After blaming the PML-N in the past for installing too many power plants and buying too much LNG, and seeing these two bogus accusations buried under the weight of the current load shedding duel, the PTI now says, again wrongly , that the PML-N did not install enough transmission lines for the new power plants it put in place.

In reality, however, there is not a single power plant whose energy cannot be completely drained. And there is never a situation where one power plant cannot be evacuated because the power of another is already being transmitted. Of course, it is possible, especially as demand and supply increase, that some local bottlenecks arise, but this government then had three years to address it. Does he have?

Two more excuses for the mess it has created in the power sector are to say that the PML-N has installed expensive power plants and that the capacity payments the government has to make to power producers are too high. . To understand the baselessness of these two points, let’s take a look at the power plants we had before 2013. Our typical oil-fired power plants produced electricity with a fuel cost of around Rs 15 per unit. Four gas factories installed during the time of Gen Musharraf were running on diesel costing over Rs 20 per unit in fuel cost alone. The first priority of the PML-N governments was to quickly add LNG into the system and convert Musharraf era factories to LNG and bring the cost of fuel to Rs7 by over Rs20 per unit.

Next, we set up three large LNG plants in the government sector which have cheaper capacity costs per unit than gas-fired plants of the Musharraf era, are 20 percent more efficient, and generate electricity at a total cost (fuel plus capacity) of less than Rs10 per unit. It is cheaper than the cost of fuel for heating oil plants. When the total cost per unit of newer technology power plants, whether coal or gas, is lower than the fuel cost of oil or diesel plants, older plants should never run because they have become obsolete. For the PTI, to say that PML-Ns’ LNG or coal plants are more expensive, and then to generate electricity on diesel or fuel oil makes absolutely no business sense.

We have repeatedly challenged anyone to show a gas-fired power plant anywhere on the planet that is cheaper than those installed and owned by our governments in Bhikki, Baloki or Haveli Bahadur Shah. After three years of PTI government, they should either set an example or apologize for the false accusations.

In addition, coal-fired power plants installed by private investors under the Nepras cost structure during the PML-Ns period produce the cheapest thermal power in Pakistan.

What the PTI says about the increase in capacity costs in the years to come is only of merit if it is considered in isolation. But there are three factors that must be considered with it. First, all nuclear (2800 MW), gas (3600 MW) and hydropower (2400 MW) are owned by the government, so the capacity payments are made by the government to itself.

Second, the government is not telling you that with the higher cost of capacity, we can now produce more than twice as much electricity. In 2013, for example, we could not generate more than 12,500 MW of electricity. Today we can do more than double. In 2023, the World Bank estimates that Pakistan will have a capacity of 34,000 MW against a demand of 31,500 MW. This is about the right balance that one would expect.

And, third, the PTI government is not telling you that as fixed capacity payments increase, there are greater savings in fuel costs from new plants. Again, the total capacity plus fuel cost of the new LNG plants is less than the sole fuel cost of the oil-fired plants.

The government of Pakistan, under any political party or martial law, has never been very effective. The policy and implementation of the PML-N electrical infrastructure has been one of the few successes in our country, where in five years we have ended debilitating electricity and gas shortages and put in place the infrastructure to meet our national needs for now and some years to come. Yet in three short years, due to its love for fuel oil, its aversion to long-term LNG deals, and its epic incompetence, PTI has brought power and gas shedding back to Pakistan.

The writer was Federal Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Twitter: @MiftahIsmail

