President Jokowi asks students to become PKK volunteers to deal with Covid-19





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on all parts of society to work together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Students, young people, PKK mothers as well as Posyandu mothers to become volunteers in management during this pandemic. This request follows the operation of Wisma Haji Pondok Gede, east of Jakarta, to become a hospital (RS) for the care of Covid-19 patients, Saturday (10/7/2021) today . “I would like to invite students, young people, mothers of the PKK and mothers of Posyandu to work together, hand in hand, to become volunteers in the management of Covid-19”, said Jokowi at the inauguration of the opening of Wisma Haji Pondok Big Friday (7/7/2021). On the same occasion, Jokowi also appreciated the efforts of the doctors, health workers, ASN and TNI-Polri who have worked to deal with the pandemic from March 2020 until now. Read also : Moderna vaccine from US arrives this week, health workers prepare for phase 3 vaccination “Doctors, health workers, ASN and TNI-Polri have been working from March 2020 until now, and I want to thank you warmly, but it would be even better if there were additional volunteers from all parts of society to that the management of Covid -19 can be managed as well as possible, ”Jokowi said. In addition, Jokowi also thanked the ranks of the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) and the Ministry of PUPR for their efforts to prepare Wisma Haji Pondok Gede within five days. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin at Wisma Haji Pondok Gede Covid-19 Emergency Hospital. (Kemenag RI) “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Minister of Health, the Minister of the PUPR and all their staff, who worked hard in five days to prepare Wisma Haji to be turned into a hospital,” Jokowi said. Quoted by Tribunnews.com, Saturday (10/7/2021), as to its capacity, the emergency hospital Wisma Haji Pondok Gede has 900 beds for isolated patients. Read also : Jokowi inaugurates Wisma Haji Covid-19 hospital which will be used tomorrow Saturday In addition, there are also 50 intensive care units (ICUs) and 40 Intensive care unit (HCU).

