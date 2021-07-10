Prime Minister Imran chosen by Allah Almighty to change the fate of nations: Haleem





ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Sindh Haleem Assembly opposition leader Adil Sheikh said on Saturday that Imran Khan was chosen as Prime Minister of Pakistan by Almighty Allah and elected by 220 million people to change the fate of the country.

These people call Prime Minister Imran Khan selected, yes! after the obscure reign of these incompetent rulers, Allah Almighty chose a great leader for Pakistan, as he was elected by his own people, ”Haleem said at a press conference.

Flanked by Senator Saifullah Abro, he said that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar were infected with corruption and rejected by the Pakistani people, while Bilawal Zardari defected.

He said the infected, rejected and deserted leaders of Pakistan MuslimLeague-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were misleading Kashmiris during their public rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK ) with their lies and incorrect statements about Prime Minister Imran Khan who had fought the case of the Kashmiri people in an unprecedented way.

He said the prime minister’s efforts for Kashmiris were not only recognized by local media, but also by international media including TRT World (Turkish public broadcaster), Al-Jazeera and others.

The TRT world claims that PM IK [Imran Khan] is by far the most popular personality among Indians [illegally] Occupied Kashmir, he said, citing an official Turkish TV report that quoted: Due to IK’s strong and courageous stance on Kashmir, Kashmiris have started to believe in Pakistan again. The belief that had lost due to the weak policies of previous governments.

He also mentioned a report from an Indian media which stated: On the day Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, he mainly focused on Kashmir.

On the contrary, he said, there was Nawaz Sharif, who being Prime Minister of Pakistan, did not say a single word about Kashmir at the United Nations where he visited after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani in 2016.

It was Nawaz Sharif, who being prime minister, preferred to meet his business partner Sajjan Jindal and refused to have an audience with the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s heinous face was fully on display as he walked side by side with Narendara Modi on a red carpet at a time when the roads of Kashmir were strewn with the blood of Kashmiris.

Haleem Adil said the leaders of both parties, including the PPP and PML-N, never made their voices heard against Indian state terrorism in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Bilawal Zardari, who was in a state of mental disarray, was making confused statements in the AJK, as Sindh residents searched for him in the province.

The PTI chief said Bilawal could not become Bhutto by rolling up his sleeves and amplifying his tone of voice.

Regretting the misuse of the charter, given to the chief minister of Sindh, by Bilawal, Haleem said he would take legal action against its illegal use.

He shared Bilawal’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) with the media, which he said had been sent by the PPP to the United States of America prior to his visit.

As the current government of Pakistan will not bow to the West, I am here to facilitate your demands. The West can trust me since my party facilitated more than 340 US drone strikes in Pakistan during his tenure, he read in the CV’s opening paragraph.

He also criticized Maryam for being an “extra” figure in national politics and said the people of Kashmir would never pay attention to his lies.

Haleem said Bilawal and Maryam should be ashamed of using derogatory language against Prime Minister Imran Khan who had the courage to say Absolutely not in the United States.

He said, like Gilgit Baltistan, that the two parties would face the worst defeat on record in the upcoming AJK elections.

Senator Saifullah said Bilawal should instead focus on developing Sindh instead of making towering statements about the AJK uprising.

He alleged that the PPP government in Sindh only looted the provincial chessboard during its reign of more than 13 years, adding that the political system in the province was akin to a dictatorship.

There was no democracy in Sindh as the people of the province were deprived of even basic amenities, he added.

