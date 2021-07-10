HNW: President Joko Widodo Should Apologize To Indonesian People





PEOPLE’S SPIRIT – MPR Vice President RI Hidayat Nur Wahid or HNW hopes President Joko Widodo will reprimand his staff for providing reports that do not correspond to the facts about the increasingly worrying condition of hospitals, even those that have allegedly collapsed . He said the state must admit that the current situation is very worrying and requires a national gotong royong movement. In addition, he asked the government not to be ashamed if it really needs the help of friendly countries as long as it does not engage and pledge the sovereignty of the Nation and the State. . “We have to admit that the current situation is very worrying and apart from the national gotong royong movement, the government should not be ashamed if it needs to seek help from friendly countries in the framework of mutual international cooperation. As long as aid is not binding, it can pledge the sovereignty of the nation and the state, ”he said. To read also: Said that he will not return home, Atta Halilintar prefers to stay away from Aurel Hermansyah? Obviously … In addition, HNW advised the government to apologize to the people of Indonesia for not being able to handle the Covid-19 outbreak and to call on the public to lead a national gotong royong movement.





According to him, this step is necessary because the number of victims exposed to Covid-19 and the number of deaths continues to increase, as well as people who are materially affected by Covid-19. Therefore, HNW stressed that the apology from the government is a form of moral responsibility so that the invitation to the people to lead a national gotong royong movement against Covid-19 can be conveyed gracefully and can be followed and obeyed. Also Read: Najwa Shihab Regrets Ali Ngabalin Releases Hoax Videos, Calls Lebay, Incites “President Joko Widodo should apologize to the Indonesian people as the goals to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic have yet to be met,” he said. Pikiran-Rakyat.com from the MPR RI, Saturday July 10, 2021.

