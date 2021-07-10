New Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya “Enthusiastic But Silent Worker” Cares for Girls’ Cause

Text size:

New Delhi:“Woh kaam bolte hai, aur kaam zyada karte hai (He speaks less and works more) ”. This is how members of the Gujarat wing of the Bharatiya Janata party describe the new Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya, who previously headed the Ministry of Transport as Minister of State (MoS) with an independent charge, and was Deputy Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, was given the health portfolio during the massive overhaul of the Cabinet this week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also appointed cabinet minister of chemicals and fertilizers.

Known for keeping a low profile and a calm demeanor, the 49-year-old BJP leader from Gujarat is described as a man many can count on. It’s a quality that should serve him well as Minister of Health, with the country navigating the Covid-19 pandemic and preparing for a third wave.

Its reliability, I sayindustrial sources, was particularly revealed during the devastating second wave of the pandemic at the end of April. It is thanks to the swift actions and planning of Mandaviya as MoS for Chemicals and Fertilizers, the ministry that oversees the Pharmaceuticals Department, that drug production in India has kept pace with demand, they add.

The minister, he learned, regularly checked with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, the regulatory agency in charge of drug availability for drug shortages across India.

He also held regular meetings with drug manufacturers and asked them to increase production of key Covid drugs such as remdesivir and favipiravir, among others.

He tried to figure out the issues with the production. He made it clear to us that he might not be able to keep up with the scientific details, so he asked us over and over again. He heard us and the industry followed his instructions, said an industry official at a large pharmaceutical company.

“Will be one of India’s top health ministers”

Mandaviya began his political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was first elected to the Gujarat Assembly in 2002, becoming the the youngest deputy in history at the meeting at the age of 30.

Mandaviya’s rise to cabinet minister has been steady but underestimated, according to those close to him. In his late thirties he became a member of Rajya Sabha in 2010. Four years later, he was appointed general secretary of the BJP in Gujarat.

“He is young and dynamic and has performed well at every stage. He will be one of India’s best health ministers, ”said Bharatbhai Boghara, vice president of Gujarat BJP.

Boghara has known Mandaviya since his days as an MP. “At that time I was a party karyakarta. I learned a lot just by watching it. From the start he was left alone and only cared about his job, ”he told ThePrint.

In 2009, when Boghara contested a by-election, Mandaviya was the party’s election official and he would sit and strategize with the former every day for a month. “He told me: Koi bhi question aayega toh dheeraj se kaam lijiyega, jald baazi nahi karna (Whatever problem arises, solve it with patience, don’t do anything in a rush).

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, who was Gujarat’s interior minister during Mandaviya’s stint in the state wing of the party, also had similar thoughts on the new health minister.

“I have known Mansukh Mandaviya for 14-15 years. He keeps a very low profile and is very down to earth and hardworking. He oversaw the functioning of the state BJP when I was Minister of the Interior of Gujarat. He’s a good man who’s done a lot of work, ”Patel told ThePrint.

After all this time, her home state of Gujarat continues to be important to Mandaviya, a fact evident through her social media. He often publishes articles on Gujarat and in Gujarati.

Besides his love for Gujarat, his admiration for Prime Minister Modi can also be discerned through his social media. Whether thanking the Prime Minister or calling him “the architect of New India,” Mandaviya has tweeted a lot about Modi.

In 2017, Mandaviya was also a favorite in the race to become Gujarat’s chief minister in the legislative elections, but the post ultimately went to Vijay Rupani.

Proud father, ‘padyatra ‘and’ man on a bicycle ‘

Mandaviya Just in the Palitana region of Gujarat and was born into a farming family in Hanol village in 1972.

Graduated in veterinary sciences and holder of a postgraduate degree in political science, he also served as chairman of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited in 2010.

A father of two, Mandaviya shared a photo of his daughter, Disha, in April this year after joining a hospital in Ahmedabad as a medical intern.

My daughter, my pride! Disha, I’ve waited so long to see you in this role. I am filled with pride that you are fulfilling your duty as an intern at this critical time. The nation needs your service and I am sure you will prove yourself. More power to you my warrior! pic.twitter.com/Kjm4MtKyaT – Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 26, 2021

Popularly known as ‘padyatra’ (walking) man ‘, Mandaviya participated in several long walks.

Two years after becoming the the youngest deputy in the state, in 2004, Mandaviya organized a Padyatra 123 km long for the “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” campaign, during which he covered 45 academically behind villages in his constituency of Palitana.

Also in 2006, he organized a 127 km padyatra to promote the “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Vyasan Hatao” campaign.

In 2019, he organized a 150 km walk who covered 150 villages on the theme ‘Towards Gandhian principles and values’. He even distributed subsidized medicine and more than 10 crore of sanitary napkins to the villagers.

Mandaviya also became a “man on a bicycle” after he rode a bike at his swearing-in ceremony as Union Minister in 2019. Asked about it, he said: It is not a fashion to cycle. This is my passion.

(Edited by Rachel John)

