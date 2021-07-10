Social assistance was paid this week, checking account immediately!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Social assistance provided by the government during the implementation of the PPKM emergency policy has started to be paid. This is in accordance with the instructions of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). As is known, the increase in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia is so worrying that the government has again reduced the mobility of people by up to 50%. This tightening policy is carried out until July 20, 2021 for the regions of Java and Bali. This policy certainly limits the space of the community so that the social assistance which has been granted so far is maximized until it is extended by the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Well, all of this aid was ordered by President Jokowi to be disbursed as soon as possible. “With a little luck, by the second week of July at the latest, social assistance will be distributed to all corners of the country,” said Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy. The distribution of social assistance should help the poor survive in these difficult times. Also as one of the measures to reduce the increase in poverty rates due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are the rows of social assistance that will be disbursed next week:

1. Family Hope Program (PKH) which aims to reach 10 million beneficiary families (KPM). The 2021 allocation is IDR 28.31 trillion, while the achievement is only IDR 13.96 trillion. 2. Basic food cards for KPM 18.8 million worth IDR 200,000 per month. The government has allocated Rs 42,370 billion. However, as of June, only 17.75.5 trillion rupees had been made for 15.9 million KPM. 3. Cash assistance (BST) was extended until August with a target of KPM 10 million. The value shown is IDR 300,000 per KPM per month. The beneficiary will immediately receive a 2 month quota of IDR 600,000. 4. BLT Village aiming to reach 8 million KPM with a profit value of IDR 300,000 per KPM per month. The collection of data on the potential beneficiaries of the BLT village is carried out by the village chief or the team of volunteers from the village taking into account the integrated social protection data (DTKS) of the Ministry of Social Affairs. The public can also check the recipients of the cash assistance via the page https://cekbansos.kemensos.go.id/. Here are the steps to verify the name of the BST beneficiary from the Ministry of Social Affairs: please go to https://cekbansos.kemensos.go.id. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



