Sam McBride: Boris Johnson’s past dishonesty on the Irish Sea border has current consequences. How do we know if he is now telling the truth?

In explaining the importance of ministerial accountability to parliament, Erskine May, the bible of parliamentary procedure, quotes a 1997 motion passed by both houses of parliament.

The motion, which was not presented in the golden age of democratic rectitude at the Palace of Westminster but in one of corruption and sleaze, said it is of the utmost importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any unintentional errors as soon as possible. Ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will have to tender their resignation to the Prime Minister.

Such high standards now seem almost strange in a government led by a man with such a reputation for dishonesty that the revelations he lied to no longer seem to shake his popularity.

But the truth matters; not just for moral reasons or because it has esoteric theoretical value, but because at least some basic commitment to the concept of truth is required for democracy to function properly.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and key Brexit Minister Lord Frost spoke at a webinar on the Northern Ireland Protocol hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank.

I posed this question to both men: By the time the protocol was approved by Parliament, civil service assessments were clear that it signified a major trade barrier in the Irish Sea, but the government has it. denied. The Treasury assessment said that this would mean that NI would be symbolically separated from the Union, that the economic union would be compromised, that it would severely disrupt NI’s economy, and that the prices of consumer goods would rise. You say now that you are surprised that the things that you were told would happen are actually happening.

Can you now publicly admit that the government was deeply dishonest in what it agreed to? If not, why should someone trust you now?

It was a fairly straightforward and obvious question, but Lord Frost answered elliptically that it was a bit more complicated than that; we have always been clear that there were processes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland … we have always been clear that there would be processes that would be there to protect the single market and support other aspects of the protocol. It’s part of the deal.

The problem is how these processes are to be operated and as of October 2019 much of that was still unclear … I think it’s a bit more complicated than that, if I’m being honest.

This explanation is wrong. Far from having always been clear that there would be GB-NI border processes, Boris Johnson said the opposite. Sky News reporter Sophy Ridge confronted Mr Johnson in December 2019 with his government’s assessment that he had agreed to a border with the Irish Sea.

He said there would be absolutely no checks, claimed the deal was different from Theresa May’s as it allows the whole of the UK to exit the EU, including Ireland from the North, and added: -GB or GB-NI.

Those who see the truth as an old-fashioned concept or who believe that the end justifies the means may wonder why all of this matters now. The problem is, Mr Johnson has lied on this issue so casually, so clearly and without the slightest embarrassment that it is now really hard to tell if he is telling the truth.

The substance of Lord Frost’s and Mr. Lewis’s Thursday remarks was rhetorically robust; it matched the harsh tone of an article the two wrote for The Irish Times last weekend.

But whatever their point of view on protocol, how can we know if it is simply a repetition of what this government did before saying one thing while brazenly doing another? Past dishonesty has present consequences.

Some EU members believe Mr Johnson is finalizing a sweeping move not to trigger Article 16 of the protocol which would formally suspend many of its provisions, but rather to simply stop implementing some of the measures required by the protocol. The most likely manifestation would be for the UK to suspend some ongoing checks or those that have not yet started.

This would cause fury in Brussels, reinforcing the EU’s sense that Mr Johnson is slippery and that negotiating with him is pointless as he cannot be relied on to implement what he has agreed to.

It would also escalate tensions with Washington, where the Biden administration bluntly backed the protocol despite overwhelming Unionist opposition.

Any ministerial order for civil servants to abandon the controls required until then would reopen festering wounds between this government and the civil service.

When Mr Lewis threatened to violate international law in a limited and specific way, there was a mini-mutiny in parts of the civil service.

Last year, an attempt by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to order his officials to stop construction work at border crossings led him to do an about-face after officials obtained their own legal opinion that such an order was illegal and therefore unenforceable.

But even if not all of these issues are obstacles to stopping the controls, such an outcome would not solve the current barriers to trade between GB and NI, as most of them do not concern the controls themselves.

Only a tiny fraction of the trucks are stopped and searched, but each load must complete pre-embarkation customs declarations and a plethora of other documents if the load contains animal products, plants or a multitude of others. controlled substances.

It is the burden of this paperwork that constitutes the greatest obstacle to trade. Although the government has invested hundreds of millions of pounds in programs designed to simplify the complexity of what it has imposed, the scale of what is at stake is even baffling to some experienced material handlers.

It would be difficult for the government to drop the bulk fill requirements as it knew the magnitude of this burden from the start. That’s why he spent hundreds of millions of pounds trying to alleviate what was obviously going to be a huge burden on business. He can’t pretend it’s a surprise.

The EU would likely respond to this with more legal action, which would be slow and therefore prolong legal uncertainty for companies seeking clarification on the business environment.

In the end, it will likely end in a trade war, a much better alternative to the shooting wars the EU was created to prevent, but messy and costly.

At some point Mr Johnson will likely be faced with a calculation as to whether he cares enough about trade unionists in Northern Ireland to sacrifice some of the economic prosperity of the part of the UK that elects him. His ministers tell disgruntled trade unionists he is ready to be tough on the EU in order to address their concerns.

These words would then be backed up by action if the government took the actions that it seems are now being considered.

But if Mr Johnson does it reluctantly, only to back down later, it could be dangerous. For already angry loyalists, the idea that he would betray them a second time and for dirty profit, effectively trading the Irish Sea border for the prosperity of Britain is combustible.

Mr Johnson said he was shocked that fact-checks which he said would not take place are taking place at the Irish Sea border, which he says does not exist.

The Secretary of State, who started the year by declaring that there is no border with the Irish Sea, continues to blame all the blame for what happened on the EU, instead than accepting that his government simply misled people as to what it had agreed to.

When Mr Johnson accepted the Irish Sea border in 2019, he described it as part of an excellent deal needed to make Brexit a success. What was right then has consequences now.

