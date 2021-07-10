



Home India PM Modis new Council of Ministers: 42% have criminal cases, 90% are millionaires The proportion of Union ministers who declared criminal charges against them increased by 3 percentage points after enlargement, according to a report by the voting rights group Association for Democratic Reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet with President Ram Nath Kovind and others at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Rashtrapati Bhavan) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday press the reset button to introduce 36 new faces in its Council of Ministers, bringing the total to 78, just one notch below the statutory limit of 81. Of those 78, however, up to 33 ministers (42%) have criminal charges against against them. Of those, 24 have serious cases linked to murder, attempted murder and theft, according to a report by the polling rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). ADR cited electoral affidavits to highlight cases against ministers. In addition, in its analysis, ADR found that around 90% of the members of the new Union cabinet (70 ministers) are millionaires, meaning that they reported total assets amounting to more than 1 rupee crore. Four ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (over Rs 379 crore), Piyush Goyal (over Rs 95 crore), Narayan Rane (over Rs 87 crore) and Rajeev Chandrasekhar (over Rs 64 crore) were classified as high potential ministers, which means they have declared assets worth more than Rs 50 crore. Jyotiraditya Scindia is the richest among the Council of Ministers with assets worth around Rs 380 crore. (Photo: PTI) The proportion of EU ministers who declared criminal proceedings against them increased by 3 percentage points after enlargement. The ADR analysis in 2019, when the first cabinet was inaugurated, showed that 39% of the 56 ministers had by then declared criminal proceedings against themselves. In this practice, too, an overwhelming majority (91%) were crorepatis. The average value of assets per minister turned out to be around Rs 16.24 crore, the report notes. The cabinet ministers with the least assets are: Pratima Bhoumik from Tripura (around Rs 6 lakh), John Barla from West Bengal (around Rs 14 lakh), Kailash Choudhary from Rajasthan (around Rs 24 lakh), Bishweswar Tudu from ‘Odisha (approx Rs 27 lakh) and V Muraleedharan from Maharashtra (approx Rs 27 lakh). Analyzing the educational level of new ministers, the report indicates that a majority of them (21) are postgraduate graduates. Nine ministers have doctorates, while 17 each have professional and graduate degrees. Two ministers only passed their class VIII exams, three class X and seven class XII exams.

