Imran’s government struggles to conceal contacts with Israel





Pakistani officials continue to deny any association with Israel. However, there are allegations against Pak officials as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a report from Israel Haymon, Zulfi Bukhari, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Pakistanis Overseas, visited Tel Aviv in November 2020 to deliver messages from the Prime Minister and Head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to Mossad leader Yossi Cohen. In response to the report, Bukhari tweeted: “DID NOT go to Israel”. In December, the same newspaper reported that a “senior adviser to the leader of a large Muslim-majority country” had recently visited Israel. UK-based counterterrorism analyst Noor Dahri tweeted the same day that the November 20 visit was carried out by an anonymous close associate of Imran Khan, sparking a storm of intrigue in the region and outrage. in Pakistan.

Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto called for an investigation into the Pakistani government’s contacts with Israel “made in the dark of night”, and questioned the persistent reports that a plane from the Pakistani army had traveled to Amman at the time: “If a plane didn’t take up Zulfi Bukhari then who did he pick up?”

The report says that despite the bluff, it was and is easy to infer that the November 2020 visitor was Bukhari. He has a British passport and, unusually, is close to the two Pakistani centers of power: the civilian leader, Imran Khan (responsible for campaigning for crucial elections in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistani-administered Kashmir) and the leaders. military (appointed to coordinate with the Chinese authorities on the China-Pakistan Strategic Economic Corridor).

Last year’s report on the Pakistani delegation to Tel Aviv came days after reports surfaced that Saudi Arabia was pressuring Pakistan to formalize its relationship with Israel. “Senior military and diplomatic officials who told me at the time that Saudi Arabia was turning its arm against Israel also confirmed at the time that Pakistani officials had indeed visited Israel,” the report says. .

The report states that they further confirmed that diplomatic engagements continued into 2021, including a meeting involving no less a figure than Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf, which he inevitably and categorically did. denied.

The point is that diplomatic and military engagements between Pakistan and Israel have been regular even in recent decades when formalizing ties between the two countries was inconceivable, he added.

The two states being allies of the United States have historically meant publicized and unheard-of intelligence cooperation between Pakistan and Israel, with even the latest reports of Bukhari’s visit to Tel Aviv emerging on the eve of the US-organized “Sea Breeze 2021” naval exercise in which both countries are participating. The air forces of both countries also jointly participated in US-led Red Flag training exercises.

However, today Pakistan is preparing to establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel not at the request of the United States, but at the instigation of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the report.

Source: Asian Lite BM Rtv

