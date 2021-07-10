Helping with the implementation of the emergency PPKM, the Covid-19 working group enables volunteers to do this …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Field manager Volunteer Management working group Covid-19 Andre Rahadian said his party continues to activate activities volunteer manage the pandemic when implementing Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) in Java and Bali. According to André, there are currently 10,500 volunteers registered with the Covid-19 Working Group and invited to participate in the implementation of the policy Emergency PPKM. "We asked to do the first activity at the village post or at the town RT post. Also help with vaccinations, so those are our two activities now," André said in an online discussion on Saturday (10/7 / 2021). Read also: Jokowi invites students, young people and mothers of the PKK to volunteer to deal with the pandemic André said his party had also mobilized volunteers to command posts to help implement the Micro PPKM which had already been implemented. However, from now on, the placement of volunteers at the command post will again be increased with a monitoring function during the PPKM emergency period. "We encourage volunteers to have access to vaccines as a first step, the second can help the vaccination process which is currently being intensively carried out," he said.

"Because the government's target was initially one million a day, it has now grown to two million," Andre said. Also read: Baharkam Polri trains 2,284 volunteer trackers for Covid-19 management Previously, President Joko Widodo officially decided on a policy of tightening community activities to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The policy is called Urgence PPKM. Jokowi announced the establishment of this emergency micro PPKM at the presidential palace on Thursday (1/7/2021). "I have decided to implement the emergency PPKM from July 3 to 20, 2021, specifically in Java and Bali," Jokowi said. Not only that, Jokowi then invited young people among the women of the PKK to become volunteers in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read also : Moeldoko claims President Jokowi is the supreme commander of pandemic management in Indonesia According to the president, the presence of volunteers will support the performance of doctors, health workers and security forces in the face of the impact of the transmission of Covid-19. "I would like to invite the students, the young people, the mothers of the PKK, the executives of Posyandu to work together hand in hand to manage this pandemic", said Jokowi in his speech during the inauguration of the Pondok dormitory hospital. Gede Hajj, east of Jakarta, as a place of isolation. for Covid-19 patients, Friday (07/07/2021).

