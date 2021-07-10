PM briefed on police action in domestic violence case – Pakistan





Fifth suspect detained as court extends pre-trial detention of four accomplices Families refuse police protection after victims marry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on Friday by the Chief of Police in the capital of Islamabad on the progress of the case concerning the sexual assault and harassment of a couple as the forces of the orders arrested a fifth suspect hours after the victims married with the consent of their families.

Inspector General of Police Qazi Jumeelur Rehman briefed the Prime Minister on the investigation and the measures taken. He assured the prime minister that he was personally monitoring the case to ensure that the suspects were punished in an exemplary manner, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

The police chief said all scientific methods were being used to collect more evidence against the suspects, in addition to the video of the assault which went viral on social media a few days ago.

So far, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, police officials said in conversation with Dawn. All of them could be seen in the video which went viral on social media, resulting in the filing of a case against six suspects.

Four of the suspects, including a real estate agent, were brought before the court of a judicial magistrate on Friday as police investigators requested an extension of their pre-trial detention. The court granted the request and authorized the police to keep the suspects in custody for an additional four days.

Regarding the latest arrest, officials said a team under the supervision of Saddar Farooq Police Commissioner Amjad Buttar arrested the fifth suspect, who would be taken to court to request pre-trial detention.

During the court proceedings, the suspects’ henchmen manhandled and threatened a journalist covering the hearing. The case was brought to the attention of the magistrate, who ordered the police to free the courtroom of indifferent people.

Meanwhile, a police team, led by SSP (Investigations) Attaur Rehman, met the couple during a visit to the boys’ residence, officials said, adding that the boy had informed police that the girl had come from Lahore to Islamabad and for her he had furnished an apartment with the help of an acquaintance.

However, officials said, the couple were followed by a group of six who also had the keys to the apartment. They entered the scene and held the couple at gunpoint, forced them to undress, sexually assaulted them, beat them and threatened them with dire consequences, police said. The suspects also forced them to do vulgar acts while filming the victims, police said.

The suspects later started blackmailing them for extortion of money, the officer said, adding that the suspects also demanded that they visit them and act on their instructions. Police said they were told the suspects had received 1.3 million rupees in extortion money, citing the boy telling them that only one transaction of extortion money had been made to date. .

The visiting police team asked the couple to make a written statement to become the complainant, officers said. They said the couple also got married with their parents’ consent on Thursday evening. Members of both families attended the wedding, they said.

The police team expressed concern for the safety of the couple, especially the daughter, of any members of the two families after the wedding.

However, both families assured law enforcement that there was no threat to the girl from a parent. They said the police also offered security guards to the couple and their families for their safety, but they refused. Still, police assured them they were just a phone call away and that safety would be guaranteed whenever they asked for it, officers said.

In the meantime, police investigators seized the suspects’ laptops and other devices, officers said, adding that a forensic examination of their laptops and cellphones was underway.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 July 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634186 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

