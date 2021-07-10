Officials must return to their offices, Boris Johnson’s ex-aide says





But Lord Udny-Lister said there was “very little movement” regarding the return of civil service to Whitehall. “There is no indication that they are coming back in force at the moment,” he said. The peer added that when he visited ministers in their departments, he usually only encountered a handful of officials working in the sprawling government buildings in and around Whitehall. “When I was in Downing Street I often had to go to ministers and walked through hallways of empty rooms,” he said. “It was the right thing to do then, but we’re over time. People have to come back. “There is a problem in government that people are crowded together and obviously they need to be more dispersed. This can be done by working from home every now and then.” “You cannot build relationships with your team through Zoom calls” Mr Johnson’s former adviser, who led the Wandsworth Council from 1992 to 2011, insisted he was not suggesting that “everyone should be in the office every day of the week”. But he added, “How can you bring graduates or someone new into the public service and train them? How to build relationships with your team? You can’t relate to your team through Zoom calls. It’s just not possible. You have to come home for at least part of the week. “ He continued, “There are pieces of the public service that have… always been. They’ve managed it very successfully. Downing Street is a good example… But these are exceptions to the rule. I don’t think so. let it be sustainable. “ Lord Udny-Lister said he was concerned about the effect on local businesses of officials and council representatives continuing to work from home. Buildings such as the sprawling Croydon Council headquarters in south London are ‘the life’ of the neighborhood, he said, adding: ‘You are not going to bring the cafes of Croydon together until the officials are income. “ He added: “Whitehall is dead. If you go to a sandwich shop, they’ll tell you. There is no business.”

