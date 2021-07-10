Donald Trump says “RINO Republicans” are “played” on infrastructure





Former President Donald Trump has warned Senate Republicans not to help President Joe Biden pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and called on them to maintain the tax cuts passed during his tenure.

Trump called those negotiating the infrastructure deal “RINOS” – Republicans in name only – and lambasted Democrats’ “bogus infrastructure proposals”.

The White House and a group of Senate Republicans agreed to a $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework in June. The bipartisan bill would be passed in tandem with Democratic proposals to fund “human infrastructure,” which the party intends to introduce using the budget reconciliation process.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington released a statement from the former president via Twitter on Friday.

“It is very important that Senate Republicans do not allow the end or modification of our hard-won tax cuts on an upward trajectory in any way,” the statement said.

“They shouldn’t be making deals on raising taxes for bogus infrastructure proposals put forward by Democrats, which almost all go to the ridiculous Marxist Green New Deal agenda,” Trump said.

The Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill could include changes to Trump-era tax cuts, as Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), a key figure in the process, has indicated his support for the cancellation of some of the reductions adopted in 2017. These tax reductions have been adopted. using the budget reconciliation process.

On June 23, Manchin said: “The Republicans drew a line in the sand not to change anything, and I thought the 2017 bill was a very unfair and one-sided bill that essentially benefited not to the average American. So I voted against it. “

“I think there are adjustments that need to be made,” the senator said.

Trump’s statement continued: “Keep the Trump administrations [sic] tax cuts where they are. Don’t allow tax increases. Come to think of it, I’ve never seen anything so easy to win politically. “

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

“RINO Republicans should stop negotiating the infrastructure deal, you’re just being played by the radical left Democrats, they won’t give you anything!” pic.twitter.com/a69KRCpEEY

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 10, 2021

“Plus RINO Republicans should stop negotiating the infrastructure deal – you’re just being played by the radical left Democrats – they won’t give you anything!”

Democrats could repeal Trump’s tax cuts through the budget reconciliation process without Republican votes, because the process allows the Senate majority to overcome filibuster.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, announced an award of about $ 6 trillion for the reconciliation bill on non-traditional forms of infrastructure. This would include funding for items like home health care and child care.

“The president gave us a framework. I think it is a comprehensive and serious framework. It is now the function of Congress to take that framework and accompany it,” Sanders said on June 18.

“Everything is in motion. It’s a proposal,” he said. “It will change everyday.”

Newsweek has asked Senator John Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, for comment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against large tech companies at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 7, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump called on Senate Republicans to maintain his 2017 tax cuts. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images



