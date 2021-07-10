The 2nd wave is not over, the protocol must, according to the United States; PM examines medical oxygen supply: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, July 9 A baseline of 10,000 Covid cases per day for three weeks would define some sort of decline in the ongoing second wave, the health ministry said on Friday, warning people of “dangerous Covid behavior” like This is shown in images emerging from tourist spots across India. 14 cases of Zika virus in Kerala The Union government has dispatched a six-member team of experts to Kerala where 14 cases of Zika virus infection have been reported. The infection was first detected in a young pregnant woman on Thursday, with the ICMR-National Institute of Virology having confirmed 13 cases on Friday. The infection is spread mainly through the bite of an infected mosquito. It can even cause birth defects. Symptoms Fever | Rash | Headache | Joint pain | Red eyes | Muscle pain India has recorded 43,393 daily cases today and over 40,000 cases for the third day, with Maharashtra and Kerala accounting for 53% of new infections over the past week. The Centre’s warning came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided an update on efforts to install more than 1,500 pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plants across the country, which would support four beds oxygenated lakh. The plants were provided by PM Cares Fund. Details of the medical oxygen readiness were discussed at a review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, who asked officials to ensure factories were up and running as soon as possible and that hospital staff properly trained was responsible for their operation and maintenance. He said cutting edge technology should be deployed to track performance and operation oxygen plants. Officials said a pilot project is underway using tracking technology to monitor the performance of oxygen plants and will be expanded once the results are known. The meeting assessed the availability of medical oxygen in the midst of a likely third wave, as the government’s second wave provisions were woefully inadequate, resulting in the deaths of several patients from lack of life-saving gas. Officials said PSA oxygen plants provided by PM Cares were underway in all districts. A government statement said the prime minister called for close engagement with states to ensure an adequate installed capacity of medical oxygen. Officials said they were working with state governments to speed up the installation of factories. The government aims to train 8,000 people to operate and maintain oxygen plants across India. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Guba, Secretary (Health) Rajesh Bhushan and Secretary (Urban Development) Durga Shanker Mishra.

