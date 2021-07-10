Donald Trump is fed up with Kimberly Guilfoyle’s annoyance





Donald Trump had it with his oldest son’s annoying girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Politico reported on Friday.

The former president had praised Guilfoyle when she campaigned for him and praised his booming and exaggerated sermon for him at the Republican National Convention last year. He reportedly called Guilfoyle to thank her for that savage speech and compared her to Eva Pern, the controversial former Argentine first lady.

But now he’s upset that Donald Trump Jr.’s relative is backing a candidate the former president has no plans to endorse, according to Politico.

The ambitious ex-wife Guilfoyle of California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) and a former Fox News personality sacked over sexual harassment allegations have signed as campaign assistant for Republican candidate Eric Greitens controversial in the Missouri Senate. He is seeking to succeed Republican Senator Roy Blunt.

Greitens resigned as governor of Missouri in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving his ex-mistress and campaign finance issues. He doesn’t appear to be a favorite of the Republican Party or Donald Trump.

Trump thinks Greitens is problematic and Kim is boring, a source told Politico.

He openly complained that Guilfoyle works for Greitens as national campaign chairman. Why the fuck is she working for him? Trump reportedly asked.

Trump has also complained that Guilfoyle is exploiting his connection with him without his permission. Trump is said to be concerned that attaching Guilfoyle’s name to Greitens will sound like implied endorsement on his part.

His most frequent complaint from Donald Trump: People are taking advantage of his name. The last offender? His son’s girlfriend, MAGA owner Eva Peron, Kimberly Guilfoyle, joked Politico.

Family reunions could be a bit awkward. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle bought a $ 9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida earlier this year. It’s about a 20 minute drive to Mar-a-Lago.

