Dominic Cummingss’ attacks on Boris Johnson continue to expose PM’s strengths







The Prime Minister is desperate and says it himself. the last installment Dominic Cummings’ hate campaign against his recent boss is historic. Never before has a prime minister at the height of his power been upside down in public in this manner.

Boris is clearly unfit for the job, Cummings says on his blog, and recounts a conversation with him after the EU referendum, in which Johnson said: Obviously, it’s ridiculous that I’m prime minister … except which he went on to say, … … but not more ridiculous than Dave or George, don’t you think?

The second half of this sentence is more important than the first. Obviously, Johnson is an absurd character and lacks a lot of the basic skills that make a good Prime Minister. Cummings has spoken of how bad he is at chairing meetings, preferring to tell stories and be okay with everyone. Now he adds: He’s desperate in the face of internal bureaucratic wrangling and examines every room he enters for physical escape routes. And yet Johnson is Prime Minister and didn’t get there by chance.

The Cummingss account is invaluable insight into how Johnson works. Well, not really priceless: it costs 10 a month to subscribe to his blog. The only comparable account of a prime minister at work is Alastair Campbell’s diary of his time in the room it happened with Tony Blair. The differences are that Campbell thinks of Blair’s world, and that he hasn’t posted until Blair retires. Cummings never thought highly of Johnson, seeing him as a way to leave the EU and avoid a Jeremy Corbyn government, and his dispatches tell the story until last year.

Cummings’ poor opinion of the Prime Minister has now turned to contempt, and yet he can’t help but reveal many of Johnson’s strengths. One is his honesty about his weaknesses. He persuaded Cummings to come work for him because he felt he needed him. I heard someone else who worked for Johnson describe him as the most honest politician they’ve ever known – one unexpected thing to say about someone Cummings says there’s no no real distinction possible between the truth and the lie. Still, they both agree that Johnson can be exceptionally clear about skills he knows he lacks.

Cummings offers an analysis of Johnson’s psychology that rings true: that he has two modes Boris Normal and Boris Self-Aware. Boris-N is what most people see all the time. He buzzes ignoring big chunks of reality and tries to keep everyone happy, causing chaos, Cummings writes. But at critical moments he switches to Boris-SA, who is calculating and ruthless and knows he needs to be saved from himself.

It was Boris-SA who suddenly focused on immigration in the last weeks of the referendum campaign; he was the one who once again found the discipline to stay on the message during the Conservative leadership campaign in 2019; who forced and fought the 2019 general election; and finally, although Cummings won’t say it, it was Boris-SA who finally got rid of him as Chief Advisor last year because he realized he was a problem. .

What Cummings is saying is that Johnson is so desperate to get rid of duffers, so determined to avoid tough situations, that people are usually shocked when he suddenly moves at ruthless speed to get them out.

Cummings also grudgingly acknowledges Johnson’s strengths: He’s absolutely not trustworthy of anyone in No.10, but he has a super power to make people feel sorry for him. Others say it more positively. A close observer told me: People love him. They enter determined to hate him and come out smiling. I’ve never seen anything like it.

Johnson’s contradictions make him a formidable opponent. Behind every mask hides another mask but there is no master plan behind all masks, just the age-old will to power, Cummings says, as if that is a bad thing in a politician. Iain Martin in Time thought he had spotted a real flaw, in this portrayal of Cummingss revealing how friendless the Prime Minister would be when events turned against him: he lacks the solid support of friends and senior colleagues ready to stand up for him when the going gets tough. times are tough.

That’s why Johnson wanted Cummings to bring his Vote Leave team to No.10: to provide him with a group that would fight for him. Now that they are gone, there is no longer a convinced Johnson who will rally to his defense.

I think this may be an overly optimistic reading from the perspective of Johnson’s opponents. Thatcher had her followers but they couldn’t save her. Blair had his Blairites, but once Parliamentary Labor turned on him, they couldn’t stop Brown. Andrew Adonis, in his brilliant johnson profile in Perspective magazine, says the Prime Minister is like England according to Lord Palmerston: he has no eternal allies or perpetual enemies, only interests. Adonis, like Cummings, is a hostile witness and yet reveals Johnson’s strengths.

I don’t think the Labor Party has any idea what they are up against.