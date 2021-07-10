PM Modi calls his Vietnamese counterpart Chinh; reiterates the shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on his appointment as Prime Minister of Vietnam on Saturday July 10. The Prime Minister, in his telephone conversation, expressed his confidence in the development of the India-Vietnam partnership. Prime Minister Modi also said that relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen under the leadership of his new counterparts. I spoke on the phone with HE Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam. We have reviewed all aspects of our comprehensive strategic partnership, reiterated our common vision for the Indo-Pacific and agreed to maintain close cooperation, including within the United Nations Security Council. @VNGovtPortal Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021 Modi congratulates new Vietnamese prime minister by phone According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, Prime Minister Modi had a phone call with the new Vietnamese prime minister. Accompanied by a congratulatory message, he also assured that their partnership would be further strengthened in the years to come. The statement further states that Prime Minister Modi is eager to promote regional stability, as the two countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive and peaceful state. In his telephone conversation with Pham, Prime Minister Modi also noted that India and Vietnam are currently members of the UN Security Council. He continued to thank Prime Minister Pham for the support he and his people gave India during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. According to the PMO’s statement, the two leaders have now agreed that the two countries should continue consultations and cooperation in tackling the ongoing pandemic. The leaders also reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their individual views on the matter. The two prime ministers also agreed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022. This milestone will be celebrated through various commemorative activities, the statement said. With this appeal, Prime Minister Modi also invited the Vietnamese Prime Minister to visit India. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh The Vietnamese legislature voted Pham Minh Chinh as the new prime minister in April. Chinh, a member of the Communist Party, had previously held various positions in the Ministry of Public Security before being chosen by the party to be the head of Quang Ninh, a province bordering China. He had gained popularity for the post of premier following an administrative reform that contributed to the economic development of the province. IMAGE: CHEPSUPHAMMINHCHINH FB / PTI

