China firmly committed to South-South cooperation





BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter on the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF) and the Institute South-South Cooperation and Development (ISSCAD). China has implemented both, and they demonstrate the country’s unwavering commitment and concrete contributions to South-South cooperation. Over the past five years, SSCAF has worked closely with over 10 international organizations to implement over 100 livelihood projects in over 50 countries, benefiting over 20 million people. He has made tangible contributions to the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, ranging from the response to Tropical Cyclone Idai to the fight against Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic. SSCAF has also been involved in promoting maternal and child health, resolving migration crises, strengthening agricultural governance, improving civil aviation safety and helping people with disabilities find a home. employment to reduce poverty. ISSCAD has enrolled over 200 master’s and doctoral students from nearly 60 countries, presenting theories of national development, sharing experiences in governance, creating research and exchange platforms and contributing to the formation of high-end talent for many developing countries. Participants witnessed China’s continued efforts to build a community of shared future for mankind and experienced the vitality of flourishing South-South cooperation. With the joint support of all parties, SSCAF and ISSCAD have become a vital public product for the cause of South-South cooperation and an important international brand for developing countries to promote South-South cooperation and sustainable development. Siddharth Chatterjee, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, sent his congratulations on the occasion, expressing his appreciation of SSCAF and his willingness to continue his partnership with SSCAF and ISSCAD, in particular on sharing experiences in this area. of development. If history is a guide, China has continually demonstrated a spirit of internationalism and humanitarianism. It supports the efforts of other developing countries to improve the lives of their people and achieve development. Since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, even though China itself was strapped for funds, it began to offer assistance to needy countries to support their efforts to promote economic and social development. It has laid a solid foundation for long-term friendship and cooperation with these countries. After initiating reform and opening up in 1978, China provided other developing economies with even more aid in more diverse forms to stimulate development. China is ready to work with other developing countries to further unleash the potential of South-South cooperation and share development opportunities, Xi said in his congratulatory letter, stressing China’s continued willingness to this regard. Despite China’s immense achievements, two realities have not changed: China is in the early stages of socialism and will remain so for a long time to come, and China is still the world’s largest developing economy. “China’s vote at the United Nations will always belong to developing countries,” Xi said during the general debate at the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. China’s development cooperation is a form of mutual assistance among developing countries. It falls under the category of South-South cooperation and is therefore essentially different from North-South cooperation. China is a strong supporter, active participant and essential contributor to South-South cooperation. It will continue to assume international responsibilities commensurate with its level and development capacities and to further expand South-South cooperation to promote mutual development. China will continue to fully share its governance experience and all relevant technologies. The world’s largest developing country will increase the supply of global public goods, channel more resources to developing countries to support their sustainable economic and social development, and do more to help them remove barriers to development.

