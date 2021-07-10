Why don’t women go out with us?





Former President Donald Trump’s ancestry as the face of current Republican politics has been a study of the power of cognitive dissonance. Nowhere has this been clearer than in the rhetoric of conservative pundits. The same people who argue that identity politics have coagulated public discourse refuse to recognize their own worldview as being based on white identity as a natural order. They decry gender neutral toy potatoes as overly liberal in scope, but see no problem demanding the resignation of someone who has admitted to being moved by an inauguration.

The casual Republican might bravely step forward to draw the line for a violent insurgency, but overall, conservatives have stopped articulating actual political platforms in favor of simply embracing the cartoonish villainy that animates their leader. It is an eventful time. Yet the key question that seems to keep many conservatives awake at night is: why don’t people want to date us?

In 2018, Washingtonian Magazine reported on young DC conservatives who found working in Trump’s White House or for right-wing media to be deal breakers on dating apps. A 2017 article in The Federalist argued that dating sites that allow associative mating, also known as the selection of partners with common interests and beliefs, were actually the reason Trump was elected. in the first place. New York Timess Ross Douthat applauded British economist Robin Hanson for advocating the redistribution of sex as a cure for the murderous misogyny of incels.

The latest entry in this pantheon of conservative lonely hearts comes from Eric Kaufmann, whose article this week in the National Review, Political Discrimination as Civil-Rights Struggle, argues that the disinterest of female academics in dating Trump supporters not only hurts their feelings, but is in de facto discrimination. This, Kaufmann argues, is evidence of a progressive authoritarianism that compels elite young Americans to be put off by conservative resistance to racial, sexual, and sexual progressivism.

It’s true: a growing number of Americans are increasingly intolerant of racial, gender and sexual intolerance. Bigotry just isn’t sexy, and few people seek out partners who don’t recognize their full humanity. But for Kaufmann, the fault lies not with people with harmful opinions, but with those who have the temerity not to want to get naked with them. His solution? If you can’t date, legislate. After identifying right-wing conservatives as a small, declining political minority in elite institutions, he calls for institutional remedies to prioritize that minority, writing: Those on the right, as well as allies on the left concerned about freedom, will have to use the government and the law to limit institutional autonomy just enough to protect individual freedoms.

It’s worth asking why Kaufmann, along with the aforementioned conservative men, care about the lack of romantic interest in Trump supporters. Men on the internet have long accused progressive Democratic and feminist voters of being ugly and unkind harpies, both asexual and slutty, and destined to die alone with their cats. Meanwhile, the men at MAGA regularly brag about studies indicating that conservative women are sexier than those on the other side. If these guys are happy to hang out with their own political affiliation, that’s great, right? Wrong. The problem, according to Kaufmann, is that a majority of young women have the nerve not to want to date men who don’t want to date them. How dare they?

Kaufmann is somewhat creative in interpreting the studies he cites. But even taken literally, their discoveries are not bombshells. Most women, not just those of the educated elite, want to date people they really love and who really love them in return. And it’s hardly surprising that people whose very existence has always been politicized tend to want to share their hearts, bodies, and futures with like-minded partners; with whom they can flourish in love and partnership. To claim that pre-Trump daters had no political preferences and standards is misleading. Presenting it as a civil rights issue is just scary. There is a term for people who force others into sexual and emotional intimacy, and it is not marriage material.

Such arguments don’t read just like Handmaids Tale fan fiction; they also directly contradict the stated principles of American conservatism itself. Educated women who don’t want to date Trump supporters, for example, are a solid example of the free market that Conservatives hold so dear. These guys are obviously a shoddy product: they confuse being noisy with being factual; they combine arms and masculinity; they are incurable and dismissive of anything they do not understand; and, like the twice indicted Florida retiree they revere, they’re not good at taking a no for an answer. If women reject them and the market corrects accordingly, everything works just the way the Conservatives think it will.

And what about personal responsibility, that conservative shibboleth that bolsters arguments against universal healthcare (have you just considered not getting sick?), A minimum wage of $ 15 (the world won’t you owe no to live, snowflake) and affirmative action in many forms? If devotion to an aspiring dictator gets in the way of romantic correspondence, the personally responsible response would surely be to ask why, rather than simply blaming the people who have slipped to the left.

Of course, the Conservatives have repeatedly shown a willingness to give up their fundamentals when market forces turn against them. And Ross Douthat and Robin Hanson prove that when access to sex is at stake, conservatives very quickly become socialists. What infuriates these men is not the lack of opportunities for romantic discussions about marginal tax rates and medicare financing; it’s that women can choose what to do with their bodies and with whom they do it. Progressive authoritarianism is simply a new name for the same kind of fear-mongering rhetoric that already drives conservative positions on access to abortion, birth control, child care, gender identity, and more.

Most of us learn early in life that you can’t bully someone into loving you, that not all wants are mutual, and that we can all learn from self-examination. Those who apparently haven’t should keep in mind this important dating tip: When a critical mass of people find your values ​​regressive, your political beliefs inhuman, and your political hero repulsive, it’s not them. . It’s you.

