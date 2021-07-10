Investigation exonerates USAGM leaders suspended by Trump-nominated Michael PackExBulletin





U.S. Agency for Global Media General Counsel David Kligerman poses for a portrait in Washington, DC, January 25. He was one of six executives who faced retaliation under the leadership of the agency’s former CEO Michael Pack. Michael A. McCoy for NPR Hide Legend

. Michael A. McCoy for NPR

Michael A. McCoy for NPR

A federal inspector general’s investigation has exonerated six government officials who were suspended last year after raising red flags over actions taken by then-President Donald Trump’s appointee to the parent agency of Voice of America.

Reports by the State Department’s Inspector General, reviewed by NPR, indicate that the CEO of the US Agency for the Global Media, Michael Pack, and his closest associates appeared to have targeted the executives for retaliation.

Reports suggest that a circle of Trump’s loyalists sought out the agency’s upper echelons of career staff for numbers they viewed as disloyal. They then overthrew those employees, even going so far as to use unproven rumors of endangering national security to have them withdraw the security clearances necessary for their jobs. Pack also personally hired a leading law firm in Richmond, Virginia, to investigate the officials, at a cost to taxpayers of over $ 1 million.

As NPR reported last year, those named by the political agency have also launched investigations into Voice of America reporters for anti-Trump bias. DC and federal courts ruled that some of the actions were illegal. Five of the executives were found to be whistleblowers, as was VOA chief Kelu Chao, who is now the agency’s acting CEO.

“These reports are an important step in holding those responsible for blatant waste, fraud and abuse accountable,” said Shawn Powers, director of strategy for USAGM, one of the executives whose security clearance has been issued. was suspended and then reinstated. “They send an important signal that the political persecution of officials will not be tolerated.”

Leaders included other senior USAGM officials, including the CFO and the General Counsel. Along with VOA, the agency funds Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Open Technology Fund, which subsidizes technology to help people living under repressive regimes communicate safely.

When Pack took office last summer, he and his top aides took steps to withhold money from the US Congress at the agency. They also decided to close communications with people outside the agency. And, they tried to take control of the Open Technology Fund. Career executives formally opposed these movements. They also warned that Pack’s decision to deny specialized visa extensions for the agency’s foreign journalists could put the lives of those journalists at risk if they were to return to hostile regimes. Finally, executives have shied away from directives from Pack assistants to ignore protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19 among people in agency offices, like wearing masks and social distancing.

Five of the leaders were reinstated shortly after President Biden took office and Pack’s resignation. Among their alleged failures: Insufficient action to address the agency’s past shortcomings in obtaining authorization to conduct security reviews and other security-related matters, some of which first took place nearly two decades ago. earlier. In almost all cases, security was outside the domain of executive authority.

And the rest of the evidence gathered against the executives was fragile, according to the inspector general. Pack did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

A request for rumors “heard in the corridors”

At the end of July, a senior Pack official asked the agency’s chief risk officer to compile a “risk profile” of several of the senior executives.

USAGM’s Acting Vice President for Legal Compliance and Risk, Morvared Namdarkhan, “told him to include any negative information he had heard about individuals, whether or not he could verify the information. “, according to the Inspector General’s report on the suspension of Powers. “Ms. Namdarkhan told him to even add rumors he had ‘heard in the halls’.”

Even if the charges had been founded, they would not have been sufficient to revoke a security clearance, concluded Jeffrey McDermott, deputy inspector general of the US State Department.

According to the investigation, Emily Newman, who was Pack’s chief of staff, focused her anger on General Counsel David Kligerman. She was angry when he told the Justice Department that Namdarkhan interviewed Open Technology Fund employees without their lawyer present – an act Kligerman suspected was illegal. Namdarkhan (also known as Mora Namdar) opened the internal investigations the next day.

David Seide, an attorney with the nonprofit Government Accountability Project who represented Grant Turner, USAGM’s chief financial officer, said the investigation’s findings were not surprising.

“What is shocking is [the inspector general’s] discovering the many other ways in which Pack and his political representatives, while leading the USAGM for just six months, succeeded in breaking the law, abusing authority, endangering public health and safety and mismanaging the agency, ”Seide said in a statement.

During his tenure, Pack gave interviews to conservative and pro-Trump news outlets saying he wanted to “empty the swamp” of Voice of America.

The new leadership of USAGM welcomed the results.

“This decision reaffirms the need for individuals to be able to voice their concerns, without fear of retaliation, about unethical management practices that might otherwise go unnoticed,” spokeswoman Laurie Moy said in a statement. communicated. “USAGM is fully committed to protecting the rights of whistleblowers within our agency.”

Disclosure: This story was reported by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik and edited by NPR media and technology editor Emily Kopp. Due to NPR CEO John Lansing’s previous role as CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, no senior press executive or corporate executive at NPR reviewed this story prior to its publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/10/1014585331/report-clears-federal-officials-suspended-by-trump-appointee-over-voa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos