CPAC attendees to hand over seven-point plan to install Donald Trump in the White House





A member of the Conservative Political Activities Council hands out a card promoting a “seven point plan” to return Donald Trump to the president “in a few days.”

The so-called “trump card” for promoting unlikely plans was first discovered by political journalists at Forbes. Andrew Solender, said a CPAC Dallas attendee sent him a photo of the card on Friday.

In short, the plan calls for exposing Democrats to massive crimes, electing Trump as Speaker of the House, and impeaching and impeaching President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The plan includes a link to a website detailing the proposal, describing the seven “dominoes” that must be dropped to reinstall Trump in the White House. Every step seems unlikely, if not impossible.

CPAC participants sent me this photo of the card I was given on the “7 points”. Plan to restore Donald J. Trump in days instead of years. This includes installing Trump as a speaker and expelling Biden and Harris. pic.twitter.com/dS0tQ5jW7b

Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 9, 2021

Many longer online documents focus on allegations that Democrats are involved in the “secret demonic sacrifice” network of a young woman who died in Biden and on Chappaquiddick Island in 1969. When Senator Ted Kennedy descended on the bridge, claiming “incredible new evidence of a demonic connection” with Mary Joe Biden.

The plan’s first major “domino” reveals allegations of these atrocities and encourages black federal parliamentary executives to withdraw from the Democratic Party for the Republican Party in Unison.

The Republican Party, in a majority in the new House of Representatives, “reveals the limited results of existing investigations into the electoral racketeering” and “reveals that Trump legally won the 2020 election,” according to the plan. There is.

This request has been repeatedly rejected in the courts, as there is no evidence to support Mr. Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.

The plan then indicates that Trump will be elected Speaker of the House. This is the president’s third post.

The Constitution does not explicitly state that the Speaker of the House must be a member of the House of Representatives, but such a decision will face fierce legal challenges. Speakers who were not members of the House of Representatives have not yet been elected.

Conservative supporters will put up a sign at the opening meeting of the Conservative Political Activities Council (CPAC) in Dallas on Friday.

CPAC attendees pray at CPAC Dallas opening general session on Friday

Finally, the plan calls for the impeachment and elimination of Biden and Harris, with President Trump being right behind the president.

Such a decision requires 60 votes in the Senate, which is currently divided into 50-50, and the Democratic Party holds decisive votes via Harris.

In a podcast explaining his theory, the author of the seven-point program, Robert J. Antonellis, argued that securing impeachment votes in the Senate was not an obstacle.

‘if [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer should dare to shoot the impeachment of a bystander saying “died when he came to the Senate, died in the water” and should ask “did he die in the water like Mary Joe Copetine?” He explained.

Antonellis, who describes himself as an author, researcher and engineer, did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com inquiries on Friday evening.

His plans may seem unlikely, but Antonellis is the only Trump supporter who firmly believes the former president could return to the White House before the 2024 election. There are none.

A strange whiteboard previously raised by General Mike Flynn and My Pillow director Mike Lindell lists “The Road to Trump.”

Donald Trump Jr. will speak at the CPAC Conservative Political Activities Council at the Hilton Anatole on July 9, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

My Pillow founder Michael Lindell continues to promote Trump’s fraudulent election claims and recently presented a unique whiteboard showing “the way to Trump.”

Last month, Trump himself reported that former national security adviser Michael Flynn had told people he would return to the presidency by August after he said a Burmese-style coup should take place. ..

On Friday at CPAC, a participant found a modified campaign sign titled “Trump 2021” in clear reference to the theory.

Mr. Trump will be the keynote speaker at CPAC, the group’s second event of the year, following the February meeting in Florida.

His son Don Trump Jr. took the stage in Dallas on Friday and gave an impassioned speech.

