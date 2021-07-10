Max ‘Boy in the Tent’ Woosey meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson





Brauntons Max Woosley, who has been camping in his garden since the lockdown began last year, pitched his tent in Downing Street Garden on Friday ahead of the national charity night that night (July 9). Marathon camper Max Boy in the Woosey tent pitched his tent and met with the Prime Minister in Number 10’s Garden yesterday to help rally support for vulnerable children across the UK. Dilyn the dog also gave Max an enthusiastic welcome. 11-year-old Maxs’ camping adventures began when he started sleeping in his backyard in Devon after his neighbor Rick, who later died of cancer, gave him a tent to go on an adventure . He slept over 400 nights and earlier week became an overnight zookeeper at ZSL London Zoo for Action for Children.









Max and the Prime Minister

– Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street His exciting camping trip took him to the gate of number 10, where he met the Prime Minister and pitched his tent in the garden. The Prime Minister has already sent Max letters of support for his camping and fundraising efforts. Max is invited to support Action for Childrens audiences across the UK, where families took part in Boycott your Bed by sleeping in the most unusual place they could think of – whether camping under the stars or sleep in the bathroom. You can also watch: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: Today I met Max who has done an absolutely amazing job raising money for very worthy causes sleeping outside for over a year now. Max has inspired young people across the country and I support his efforts today to raise funds for children who need it most. Max Woosey said: It’s so exciting to visit number 10 and meet the prime minister. Even though I never see myself sleeping in a real bed again, I never expected my adventure to take me to one of the most famous addresses in the world! I hope my camping efforts inspire children and families across the country to support Boycott your Bed.









– Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street Melanie Armstrong, Managing Director of Action for Childrens, said: “It has been a very difficult year, but Max and his loyal tent have been a shining light for children across the UK. We want every child to have a safe and happy childhood and are delighted that the Prime Minister can meet Max today. We would like families to follow Max’s lead and support Boycott your Bed to help children hardest hit by the pandemic. Action for Children hosted a virtual event, connecting everyone who signed up with thousands of others who went to bed in unusual places across the UK. The evening of live entertainment and activities saw magician Dynamo cast his spell live from the studio. He was joined by a host of famous faces including Jess Hynes, Lydia Bright, Jake Quickenden, Strictlys Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk, TV presenter Laura Hamilton, Angela Rippon and DJ Charlotte de Carle for a night out to benefit Action for Children. Charity Ambassadors Larry Lamb and Jenny Agutter are also supporting the campaign.

