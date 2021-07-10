Abbas and Erdogan discuss reconstruction of Gaza and reconciliation with Hamas





Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday and discussed with him the latest developments in the Palestinian arena. Abbas arrived in Istanbul on Friday evening for a three-day visit at the invitation of Erdogan, Palestinian officials said. The meeting took place as Abbas continues to face widespread criticism over the death of Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat, allegedly beaten to death by Palestinian security agents, and a massive crackdown on activists politicians, social media users and journalists in the West Bank. Abbas will ask Erdogan to use his influence with Hamas to resolve the dispute between the PA and the Islamist movement over the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, officials said. Abbas insists that all funds destined for the Gaza Strip be transferred through the PA government in Ramallah, and not directly to Hamas. Hamas, for its part, has said it is ready to allow the Palestinian Authority to participate in the reconstruction effort, but only with representatives of various Palestinian factions. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} According to Palestinian sources, Abbas will also ask Erdogan to pressure Hamas to stop inciting against the PA leadership after Banat’s death. The official Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa said Abbas informed the Turkish president of the “ongoing Israeli attacks on occupied Jerusalem, including the expulsion of residents,” in reference to the controversy surrounding the eviction of Arab families from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of East Jerusalem. Sheikh Jarrah. The houses were owned by Jews before 1948. Abbas is accompanied during his visit by PA Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Malki, Head of General Civil Affairs Authority Hussein al-Sheikh, Head of General Intelligence Service Majed Faraj and Mahmoud Habbash, Advisor for the religious affairs of the PA president. On the eve of the visit, Banat’s brother Ghassan called on Erdogan to “stand with the demonstrators who took to the streets to protest my brother’s death”. Ghassan Banat also called on Erdogan to demand Abbas’s resignation. “Abbas’s authority must admit that what happened was a political crime,” the brother told Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa radio station. “Mahmoud Abbas and his security services bear responsibility for the repercussions of this crime. The Palestinian political system must be rebuilt on the basis of free and transparent elections to be held under the supervision of the international community.

