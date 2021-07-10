Frankly We Won This Election Review: A Devastating Dispatch from Trumpworld | Books





On election night of 2016, Donald Trump paid tribute to the forgotten men and women of the Americas, vowing they would never be forgotten. Those who repeatedly attended his rallies knew who he was talking about. Veterans, gun enthusiasts, bikers, store clerks. Middle ages and seniors. Life had treated some of them harshly. Others less.

Some had voted for Barack Obama, only to find hope and change was not all that was advertised. Either way, the coalition of urban and urban Democratic parties, above and below, did not mix with them. Or vice versa. Politics is definitely a question of ways of life.

In his new book, Michael Bender pays special attention to Trump supporters who call themselves Front Row Joes. They attended rallies anywhere, anytime. It was kind of like an addiction, Bender quotes one.

They no longer needed to play alone. Trump had given birth to a community. Their applause was his sustenance, his performance their sacrament.

One Front Row Joe, Saundra of Michigan, was a 41-year-old Walmart employee. On January 6, in Washington DC, she climbed the west side of the United States Capitol.

It looked so neat, she said.

She also said that she and other Trump supporters who stormed Congress did not do so to steal things or do damage. They had a different purpose.

We were just there to overthrow the government.

The next day, Saundra flew home. Desired assets, real or imagined, were his command. Later in January, two days before Joe Bidens’ inauguration, Senator Mitch McConnell said the crowd had been fed lies and provoked by Trump.

Bender covers the White House for the Wall Street Journal. Frankly, We Did Win This Election is his first book. It’s fresh, well written and well informed. It captures both the infighting in Trump’s world and the surrounding social tectonics.

Trump goes on record. Maintenance is a solid dashboard on who is up or down. He calls McConnell an idiot like a rock. The disgust is mutual up to a point. The Senate Minority Leader has made it clear that he will support Trump if he is a candidate again.

Liz Cheney holds a special place in Trumps Inferno. The Wyoming representative, the daughter of a vice president, now sits on a select House committee to investigate Jan.6. But for most of the Trumps, six months after the insurgency, what happened that afternoon is something to forget or at least ignore.

Mike Pence lives in Purgatory.

I don’t care if he apologizes or not, Trump says of his vice president presiding over the certification of Bidens’ victory. He made a mistake.

Once before, during their second year in office, the two reportedly clashed over a political hiring decision. At the time, Trump reportedly called Pence so disloyal.

Pence still has presidential ambitions. Good luck with that.

Benders’ book is full of catchy titles. He reports that Trump told John Kelly, then White House chief of staff, that Hitler did a lot of good things. Trump denies it. Kelly remains a mother. Over 30 years ago, Trump’s first wife Ivana made it known that he kept a copy of Hitler’s speeches by his bed. Everyone needs a hobby.

Bender writes that Trump is urging the military to get the hell out of the racial justice protesters and smash their heads. The 45th President’s asymmetrical approach to law enforcement remains exposed. Stand back and stand by was for allies like the Proud Boys. Law and order were for everyone. Political adversaries were enemies.

Trump is now embracing the alleged martyrdom of Ashli ​​Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who stormed Congress on January 6 and was killed by law enforcement.

The person who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt, he said this week. Boom. Directly through the head. Just, boom. There was no reason for it.

To say the least, it is very questionable.

Members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, huddled behind the doors Babbitt rushed to. Hours later, most of the House GOP opposed the certification of Bidens’ victory. Lincoln’s party is now Trump’s party.

An explosion caused by police ammunition is seen at the United States Capitol on January 6 of this year. Photograph: Leah Millis / Reuters

By focusing on the 2020 election, a contest under the deadly shadow of Covid, Bender conveys the chaos and disorganization of the Trump campaign. After a disastrous launch rally in Tulsa, Trump began looking for a new campaign manager. Brad Parscales’ days were numbered. He was a digital guy, not a big domo.

According to Bender, Trump offered the job to Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee and niece of 2012 nominee Mitt Romney, Utah senator, and, in Trumpworld, decidedly non grata. His response: Absolutely not.

Trump also sent a note to Steve Bannon, his campaign chairman in 2016. He also declined. Bannon was banished from the kingdom for ransacking Trump and his family. But he understood the basics better than anyone other than Trump himself.

There was a reason Saturday Night Live usurped Bannon as the power behind the throne, and he appeared on the cover of Time. There was no return to court, but Trump pardoned Bannon of federal fraud charges. Not a bad consolation prize.

Parscale was demoted and thrown onto the sidewalk. Within months, he appeared in the news, shirtless, barefoot, drunk, and armed. His successor, Bill Stepien, brought Trump within 80,000 votes of another Electoral College victory.

Bender clarifies that Trump is neither gone nor forgotten. His acquittal on his second impeachment, for inciting an attack on the Capitol, only reinforced his desire to fight another day.

There has never been anything like it, Trump tells Bender. So true.

