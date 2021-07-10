Meeting discusses deepening comprehensive reform





An aerial view of the Lingang Special Zone of the China Pilot Free Trade Zone (Shanghai) in Shanghai. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/China Daily]

A high level topic of discussion is how to foster a new development paradigm Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday called for firm awareness, targeted measures and practical actions to accelerate the establishment of a new development paradigm by the country to take the future development initiative. Speaking at a meeting of the Central Committee for Deepening Comprehensive Reform, Xi said promoting a new development paradigm is aimed at improving China’s ability to survive, compete, develop. and persevere in the face of various types of risks that may or may not be predicted. Xi, who heads the committee, stressed the importance of maintaining an indomitable spirit and strategic focus during this long-running process. To foster the new development paradigm, the meeting participants emphasized focused efforts to address the main difficulties and issues that were revealed and required continued efforts to deepen structural reform on the supply side. . They agreed that meeting household needs and improving people’s quality of life should be put at the forefront and called for more efforts to be made to make people feel more satisfied, happy and secure. , according to a statement released after the meeting. . Meeting participants called on departments and local governments to make targeted efforts to serve the establishment of a new development paradigm, instead of acting at will, disregarding reality and acting only for political achievements. Speaking about the country’s high-level opening up at the meeting, Xi called for redoubling efforts to plan and advance the high-quality development of pilot free trade zones. To this end, it is important to make full use of international and domestic markets, aim for high-level international economic and trade rules, and actively promote innovation at the institutional level, Xi said. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has launched 21 pilot free trade zones across the country that have made a major contribution to the country’s high-quality development, meeting participants said, calling for a greater autonomy to be granted to free zones in the implementation of reforms. Free zones should be built in zones of international influence and competitiveness, thus playing an exemplary and leading role in the reform and opening up of the country, they said. A guideline on the promotion of a new development paradigm, an action plan to stimulate the seed industry, an environmental protection plan on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau and various measures to reform and innovate the facilitation of the trade were discussed and adopted at the meeting. and investment in pilot free trade zones. To promote high-quality development in the plateau regions, the meeting participants stressed that people should be placed at the center and that issues of public interest, including employment, income distribution, education and medical care, had to be properly treated. They also urged that efforts be made to appropriately address and prevent various types of national security risks in order to seriously preserve peace, unity and development in the border areas.

