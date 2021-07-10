7-point plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president “in days, not years” has been submitted to CPAC





Former President Donald Trump. Getty

A plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president circulated at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The bizarre plan is to oust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and replace her with Trump.

The conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated as president is popular among his supporters.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas received cards outlining a 7-point plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president “in days, not years.”

Forbes reporter Andrew Solender posted an image of the map on Twitter.

The cards appeared to have been made by a group called Patriots Soar, which was not affiliated with the event’s organizers.

The wacky plan is to oust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and ultimately install Donald Trump in her place.

Donald Trump, as president, would then call for a vote to impeach, indict and remove the “impostors” of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

With the Speaker of the House being the third in line for the presidential succession, Trump would then take over the presidency in this highly unlikely scenario.

The plan is for the Republicans to regain control of the House, which they plan to do by pulling the curtain down on the Democratic Party’s “horror show”, causing groups such as the Black Caucus to “change. “camp.

The card links to a website that details the insane ploy to reinstate Trump and claims to have evidence linking the Democratic Party to Satanic sacrifices.

The post alludes to popular QAnon-affiliated conspiracy theories that accuse the Democratic Party of covert Satanic abuse. A recent study found that about a quarter of Republicans believe Satan-worshiping pedophiles control the US government.

The conspiracy theory that Trump will soon be reinstated as president has been popularized by prominent supporters including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and attorney Sidney Powell.

The story continues

The card also references the widely debunked conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was fraudulent, which has been thrown dozens of times in the courts.

Insider previously reported that there was no legal route for Trump to be reinstated.

CPAC, an annual gathering of America’s top conservatives, takes place in Dallas this weekend. Donald Trump is due to speak on Sunday.

Other speakers include Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump allies such as former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/7-point-plan-reinstate-donald-144559048.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos