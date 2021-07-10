HNW suggests Jokowi apologize, Ferdinand Hutahaean: government cannot be seen as a failure





PEOPLE’S SPIRIT – The government is currently struggling to maximize the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the increasingly worrying conditions of the spread of Covid-19, the red zone in a number of areas, both on the island of Java and outside of Java, has also increased. Thus, the government has extended the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) which is valid until July 20, 2021. However, in the treatment pursued by the government, it is considered that the government is still not optimal to suppress the spread of the Covid-19 virus. As MPR Vice President Hidayat Nur Wahid or referred to as HNW said, he suggested that the government apologize to the people of Indonesia. Because he has failed to manage the Covid-19 epidemic and invites the community to lead a national gotong royong movement. Also read: Argentina vs Brazil 2021 Copa America Final Score Prediction HNW also hopes that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reprimands his forward Indonesian cabinet staff, for providing reports that do not correspond to the facts.





Namely, linked to increasingly worrying hospital conditions, even those which have collapsed. In addition, HNW said that in this situation, the state must admit that the current situation is very worrying and requires a national gotong royong movement. Also read: Zodiac Forecasts July 11, 2021: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces Misunderstandings Will Happen at Work HNW also asked the government not to be ashamed when it really needs the help of friendly countries as long as it does not engage and mortgage the sovereignty of the Nation and the State.

