Former Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz sues PCB in UK for suspension of his pension





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stopped the monthly pension of one of its former cricketers Sarfaraz Nawaz due to alleged violations of the player welfare policy. According to the PTI news agency, Nawaz has filed a petition with a UK court over PCB’s decision to stop his pension. Nawaz has resided in the UK for several years and is a frequent critic of PCBs on television and in the press.

The report further claimed that a reliable source said Nawaz’s pension had been shut down due to his habit of making “unsubstantiated allegations” against the Council and its players. The source added that Nawaz’s pension has been shut down several times in the past as well as by PCB Administrations. The source said Nawaz’s pension was suspended because he violated player welfare policy by taking PCB to court.

Nawaz alleged earlier this year that current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who captained the country’s national team in the 1980s and 1990s, had already consumed “charas” in his home. Nawaz has repeatedly expressed concerns about corruption in cricket and has filed complaints against Pakistani players in the past. When Pakistan national team head coach Bob Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room during the 2007 ICC World Cup in the Caribbean, Nawaz suggested the England coach had been murdered . He also claimed that the match between Pakistan and the West Indies in the same tournament was rigged.

Nawaz’s career

Nawaz played 55 tests and 45 ODIs for his country between 1963 and 1984. The right-arm fast-middle pitcher has 177 wickets in cricket testing and 63 in the 50-overs format, which he picked at an average of 32, 75 and 23.22 respectively. . Nawaz is popularly known for his exploits with the reverse swing and was also one of the early pioneers of bowling technique before it entered the mainstream.

(Image credit: AP)

