Politics
COVID will “get worse” and “it is dangerous to get back to normal”
The government is not expected to lift all restrictions on July 19, as the coronavirus pandemic will worsen before it improves, a medical body has warned.
COVID-19 cases are increasing dramatically as the third wave sets in with the NHS under increasing pressure, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AoMRC) has said.
He advised people to wear face masks in crowded indoor areas even though Boris Johnson announces they are no longer mandated when restrictions are lifted.
This week, the prime minister said most mitigation measures against the virus would be scrapped once the lockdown ends.
This end date is currently set for July 19, with final confirmation from the PM expected on Monday.
But AoMRC president Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard told BBC Radio 4s Today she was deeply concerned about the restrictions being lifted.
Warning of the pressures already on medical staff, she said: In hospitals and GP surgeries it feels like the middle of winter in terms of activity, rather than July, which would normally see a very low number of infections.
She added: We just heard in this newsletter about the growing number of cases, the growing number of people requiring hospital treatment, intensive care and, sadly, deaths are also starting to rise again.
There seems to be a misconception that life will return to normal from there (July 19), and that all precautions can be thrown out, and frankly, that would be dangerous.
The AoMRC said in a statement: There is no doubt that things will get worse before they get better.
Watch: Boris Johnson refuses to say how many COVID deaths he expects this summer
The rate of new coronavirus cases in most parts of England has now returned to levels last seen over the winter.
The number of patients has reached levels last seen about three months ago.
And there has been a very slight increase in the average number of reported deaths each day of people in England who have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.
But it’s still well below the kind of numbers seen in January and February of this year.
Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the government advisory group of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M), told Times Radio there was a risk with the reopening scheduled for July 19.
He said it was not for him to say whether the reopening should take place, but added: What I will say is that this is a very difficult decision for the government.
When it was suggested to him that the UK is having some sort of experiment with most restrictions being lifted, he told Times Radio: In a sense, we are.
But I also think that when we compare with most of the other countries, we have much higher vaccination rates than most of the other countries.
Read more:
Boris Johnson backs longer school day “It’s the right thing to do”
Why your summer vacation could still be ruined by COVID
Dr Tildesley urged people to make sure they get their second dose of the vaccine because of the much higher levels of protection it offers against the Delta variant.
He said the risk is expected to decrease during August and more people will be vaccinated.
But he added: But still, there is a risk with July 19 in terms of more people being exposed to the infection due to reopening.
On Friday, No 10 suggested that NHS staff could be exempted from self-isolation if they are cracked by the Covid app for helping workforce levels.
Professor Stokes-Lampard said it seemed like a wise next step.
What you need to know about the COVID-19 variants
