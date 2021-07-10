Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 5 years after the failed coup, what happened in Turkey?





10 July 2021, 16:53 EAT It was updated 2 hours ago Since its inception, the Republic of Turkey has experienced a number of military interventions. There were 4 military coups, two of which led to a change of government, the military not having taken power. On July 15, 2016, there was a failed coup attempt in Turkey, followed by many changes in the country. What has happened in the past five years? How did the failed coup go? Quote in pictures, AFP Photo caption, Erdogan supporters angry at coup attempt Troops take control of national TRT media The kidnappers continued to broadcast their message. They said a security committee had taken control of the country. CNN Turk was shut down after troops entered and social media was suspended. But it didn’t last long in the opposition-occupied media, and even before Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at Ataturk Airport, he contacted CNN Turk and called on the Turks to take to the streets. with a visual message. The president was lucky, he said, and was bombed at his hotel after he left, and his secretary general was arrested. A few hours later, it was not known where President Erdogan was. Some reports suggest that Marmaris vacations are the place to go for a walk or vacation in southwest Turkey. But that changed when Erdogan flew to Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, where he held a press conference in defiance of what had happened. When he arrived at a military base, it became evident that the government was regaining control and they found senior government officials who supported him. Ankara, the capital of the state of residence and of the president, there is no control over Erdogan, but he was in Istanbul because he managed to speak directly to the Turkish people. He told reporters what happened was a national betrayal. The Turkish people have taken over Ataturk Airport by the military, and people have turned their backs on national television and radio. Dismissal after the coup The Turkish government sacked 18,000 people, including soldiers, police, teachers and some civil servants. A television station and three newspapers were also closed. This is the latest government sacking since the failed July 2016 coup – in which the country’s authorities blamed US cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Turkish government accuses the sacked of having links with terrorist groups. Half of them are police officers and a third are members of the armed forces. More than 125,000 people have been made redundant since the attempted coup, which led to a state of emergency in the country. Critics of President Erdogan’s policies say the powers have been used to weaken the opposition. Increase the power of the president Quote in pictures, AFP Photo caption, Erdogan’s supporters love his harsh words and the way he defends Islamic traditions In July 2018, Erdogan won the presidency for a five-year term, securing a majority of votes in the first round of elections. This allowed him to increase his presidential powers after winning a controversial referendum to change the country’s constitution. The turnout was 51% in favor of Erdogan’s position. His current powers include: Directly appoint government officials, including ministers and vice-presidents

May interfere with the law of the land

Declare a state of emergency The increase in power of the president was accompanied by a series of reshuffles in the administration. The move comes after a failed coup in Turkey in 2016, which threatened to oust Erdogan. Many people are fired from their jobs and others have been arrested. Who is President Erdogan? Recep Tayyip Erdogan, born in February 1954, is the son of a Turkish coast guard who worked on the Turkish Black Sea coast. When he was 13, his father decided to move to Istanbul, hoping that his five children would have a better future. As a young man, Erdogan used to sell lemonade and bread to earn more money. He studied Islamic studies before graduating from Marmara University in Istanbul. He also played paid football. Quote in pictures, Reuters Photo caption, Some secular critics bristle at the sight of Mr Erdogan’s wife Emine (left) in a headscarf Between the 1970s and the 1980s – He was a member of an Islamist group and a member of Necmettin Erbakan’s party 1994 to 1998 – He was the mayor of Istanbul, until the military took power and his party was banned. In 1999 He was jailed for four months after reciting a national anthem in public: “Mosques are our military barracks. August 2001 – He founded the AKP with the support of Abdullah Gul who was then an ally 2002 to 2003 – AKP wins overwhelming parliamentary election and Erdogan is appointed Prime Minister In June 2013 – Used by security forces as protesters trying to block a government building project in Gezi Park. In december 2013 – A major corruption scandal breaks out in his government – Three sons of ministers arrested In august 2014 – He became president after Turkey’s first direct presidential election In July 2016 – He survived a military coup by the army between looga In april 2017 – He won a national referendum to increase the powers of the president Erdogan’s political achievements In recent months, President Erdogan has focused on increasing Turkey’s military presence abroad. This angered many countries, including those in Europe and their NATO allies. The army is involved in the wars in Libya and Syria. They are indirectly involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Turkish troops staged military exercises with Azerbaijan just weeks before heavy fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The war zone is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Quote in pictures, Getty Images Photo caption, Azerbaijan held military exercise in Turkey in August 2020 Turkish Azerbaijanis are culturally close to Turkey, and the war-torn region is an oil-rich pipeline through Turkey. But Russia has also made the region more influential for centuries. Given the stakes in the contested region commonly known as the Caucasus, Libya and Syria, Erdogan’s intentions run counter to the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean are among Mr. Erdogan’s objectives. But these interests are opposed by the governments of Cyprus and Greece – both members of the European Union – and this has led to serious warnings from the European Union.

