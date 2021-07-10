Narendra Modi is both king and kingsmaker

Narendra Modi is known for his surprises. Whenever he has to make a big movement, he remains discreet until the end. This time it was a cabinet reshuffle. Before the announcement of the new cabinet and the new cabinet, there was a disciplined drama led by Narendra Modi. 12 ministers resigned from their posts. The resigning ministers and the new ministers replacing them are nothing new, but something remarkable has happened.

Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Law Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Jawedkar have resigned their respective positions before the cabinet reshuffle. These leaders were part of the senior cabinet and were seen as both strong leaders and close affiliates of Modi. However, these things did not matter during the cabinet shuffle. Many view Modi’s move based on the backlash these leaders are facing from the public. But is this the reality? People criticize the Modi government over the issue of handling Covid-19 despite the government doing quite well and currently leading the world’s largest vaccination campaign.

The Minister of Law, meanwhile, is taking good steps to protect the interests of the general public on social media by forcing them to comply with Indian laws. The Education Minister has done a brilliant job pushing for virtual classes for students during the Covid crisis. The I&B Minister, on the other hand, is trying to help the Justice Department control OTT platforms, digital news portals, and social media platforms.

At a time when these ministries are doing their best, Modi asking for his resignation looks more like Kamraj Model than a punishment. Congress leader Kamraj, better known as Kingmaker, used to kick ministers out of government and work for his party. It was not only used to send a strong message, but also to strengthen the party. Making a model of Kamraj is definitely courageous and a strong gesture at a time when the state elections of 5 states are to come including that of Uttar Pradesh which will be the determining factor for the next general elections. It further shows Narendra Modi’s unchallenged control within the BJP at a time when other political parties are struggling due to internal uprisings. This puts Narendra Modi in a different league and makes his image inside and outside of BJP as a combination of Indira Gandhi and Kamraj where he is both king and kingmaker. In control of his popularity, it will be important to see whether Narendra Modi could win the 2024 election and become prime minister for a third term. Those key leaders who resign before the cabinet reshuffle will certainly be given the responsibility of their respective states to strengthen the BJP.

Ravi Shankar Prasad will likely be in charge of strengthening Bihar BJP while Prakash Jawedkar will be invited to strengthen BJP Maharashtra. Dr Harsh Vardhan will be invited to do his magic in Delhi. The BJP is not that powerful in these three states because it is not in power in two and a junior partner in another. These leaders will be the determining factor for the BJP to become stronger here.

India is a country of states and Modi has good experience working in BJP for different states. So, he tries to spread the lotus in as many states as he can and shatter the image of the Cow-Belt party. While resigning top ministers, he also made crucial appointments with a particular focus on the North East. For the first time in independent India, we have five ministers from the North East, including the large portfolio of Minister of Law going to Kiran Rijuju, the Member of Parliament for Arunachal Pradesh. In addition, the Modis team now has the highest number of women among ministers with key portfolios like the Ministry of Finance going to Nirmala Sitharaman. One may like or dislike Narendra Modi’s politics, but the way he shaped Indian politics can never be undermined.