Trump Jr. calls Biden dolt, rejoices stripper Stormy Daniels’ lawyer goes to jail





Calling on the president who ousted his father a fool whose assistants reward him with ice cream when he’s not fumbling his lines, Donald Trump Jr. whipped campaigners into an anti-Joe Biden frenzy at Friday’s conference. conservative political action in Dallas.

He trolled Bidens’ son Hunter Biden, an admitted cocaine addict, like total waste.

And he rejoiced over the fall of Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who tormented Donald Trump over a sexual affair with pornstar Stormy Daniels.

Did Joe Biden do something that doesn’t involve an ice cream parlor? the ex-president’s son asked at a half-full ballroom at the Hilton Anatole. It’s like my toddler. If you do the right line, you get a scoop of ice cream.

Such mockery and red meats are typical of both Trump Jr. and CPAC, which Donald Trump himself will be making headlines on Sunday afternoon.

Have you ever thought that Vlad is happy to negotiate against an idiot? Trump Jr. said at one point, referring to the recent Bidens summit with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

Listing some of the issues sparked since Biden took office, Trump Jr. turned to Avenatti, whose star client of the adult movie theater received $ 130,000 in secret money two weeks before the 2016 election from then lawyer and confidant of Donald Trumps, Michael Cohen.

Despite what we see happening on a daily basis, there is a silver lining. Michael Avenatti is going to jail, said Trump Jr.

Avenatti was sentenced this week to 2.5 years for plotting to extort millions of dollars from sportswear maker Nike, threatening to expose bribes to amateur basketball players.

Trump Jr. has glossed over his father’s affair with Daniels and his family’s legal entanglements. Last week, Allen Weisselberg, longtime CFO of Trump Organizations, faced more than a dozen criminal charges.

While his own father was right about everything, said Trump Jr., Biden put up a welcome mat for illegal migration.

Were going to give you free health care, free education. You can take American jobs, he said.

And he accused Biden of both antagonism to the Second Amendment and complete ignorance of guns. I love my AR-14, he joked, purposely misleading the popular AR-15.

Trump Jr. has fumed that the news media treated Hunter Biden with gloves on the scrutiny he and his siblings underwent when their father was in the White House.

How do you think the media would react if Don Jr. smoked Parmesan? he said, alluding to Hunter Bidens’ confession in a recent memoir that, during a drug hijacking, he smoked chunks of cheese, thinking it was crack.

Attendees listen to remarks by Donald Trump Jr. at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, July 9, 2021 in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News) (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer) Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, July 9, 2021 in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News) (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Addiction is terrible. We all know people who have suffered from it, said Trump Jr. That doesn’t exempt you from being a total waste in every other aspect of your life. This does not exempt you from selling access to the highest levels of government. This does not exempt you from selling your country. It doesn’t exempt you from child support for the stripper you knocked down a few years ago. Am I right?

The CPAC crowd applauded.

It also hit Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who continues to lead the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci is better at throwing baseballs than he is at science, he said. I want to see them check this out.

His girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, warmed up the crowd for him.

The media tries to write the obituary, believe it or not of our conservative movement, then comes CPAC, she said, adding that with Joe Bummer Biden in the White House, the Conservatives want to take back power.

We will not stand idly by with our nation on fire and see it burn. No president has stood up for the conservative values ​​and America First policies we cherish more, she said. We do not bow down to the demands of the left-wing crowd who want to silence and cancel us out.

Trump recalled his fathers’ rally last Saturday in Sarasota, Florida, where, in his account, 45,000 supporters waited eight hours in 98-degree heat and three hours after a torrential downpour.

It’s a movement, he says. These guys get it. They understand what’s going on. .. They are tired of seeing their country being kidnapped.

