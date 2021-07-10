RH Line is calling for Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Heat and dogs

This message is for anyone who has a dog. In this heat in this summer, please leave them at home. You will just end up torturing or killing your animal.

Critical breed theory

Some parents ask at least one member of the Thompson school board if their children were taught the supposedly Marxist critical racial theory. So far, this member has not answered directly with a yes or no. Perhaps any member who refuses (to respond) should be replaced by a member who will.

Chinese tyrant

The CCP recently celebrated its centenary. President Xi Jinping said of the moralizing preaching or bullying, “Anyone who dares to try this will have their heads bleeding against the great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. This from a country that intimidates and kills its own people. Someone said we had the electoral choice to choose the town bully or the village idiot. Frankly, I would prefer the city bully to protect us from other bullies.

Kevin cook

Just a positive comment on Kevin Cook’s column. Kevin also lifted me up. I have also had a bad time here the last few years, and I was really inspired by his writing. Thanks, Kevin.

Repeat offenders

(Thursday) morning on the news, the mayor of Denver was speaking… and he reported that violent crime in Denver increased 22% in June and that the majority of these crimes were committed by repeat offenders. … You don’t have to be a scientist to understand that repeat offenders do this because they don’t get punished the first time they get caught. We need to take a serious stand against serious crime in this state and indeed across our country, and it is not happening. Criminals get their hands slapped, they return to the streets and commit the same crime again. Something has to be done.

liberal flag bearer

I’m calling with regard to the person who thinks a good repellent for liberals is to fly your flag. I’m here to say you’re making me nauseous. My husband is a deceased veteran, wounded in combat and 100% disabled. I am a veteran, honorably released. My husband passed away in March of this year. Our flag flies every day and the light is on at night when it flies. You better get your facts… whoever you are, and not spread lies and rumors. There are a lot of liberals who support the flag (and) support the United States of America. And I’m ashamed of you.

Fireworks penalties

Why do you print fake news, people reporting fake news, rather than someone calling with the truth. When someone is going to report that no one gets anything other than a warning ticket for shooting fireworks, that is wrong. My grandson got the maximum sentence and I was in court where the judge ordered people $ 1,000 and 10 days in jail, no and / or. It was both. So please print the truth.

Racism in America

Why do people say racism runs deep in America? If you let him, it wouldn’t be that deep. Children want to be children. Children play with children Black, white, yellow. God wants diversity. Democrats, stop spreading hate. Love each other, just as God wants us to love your neighbors as yourself.

Republican spending

To the person who says if you’re a proud liberal you must be for open borders, police funding, runaway crime… and runaway spending: Well, I’ve got some news for you. Guess you haven’t been paying attention as a conservative for the past four years. Out of control spending was on the Republicans’ side when they voted billions of dollars in tax breaks to millionaires who were already not paying their fair share of the tax base, and then they voted last year at the start of the pandemic a relief fund to give billions of billions to Wall Street and put us in more debt there. It didn’t help the average American or small business owners.

Complaints about fireworks

You can certainly tell that there are a lot of new residents to Loveland because of the fireworks complaints. This has been going on for almost 40 years now.

County volunteers

In a recent Reporter-Herald article, the open lands of Larimer County are again in need of volunteers to help staff their public facilities. This need for more volunteer staff seems to occur on a regular basis. Maybe they just have too many facilities to handle all the users across the country.

Thank you

I was at Safeway, getting ready to leave. The man in front of me paid my grocery bill. The first time, and I’m 91. So when I leave this old world, I certainly go with a happy heart. Thank you sir. Thank you.