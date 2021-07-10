Trump warns Senate GOP they are ‘played’ on infrastructure





Trump has warned Republicans in the Senate not to work with Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. “You are just being played by the radical left-wing Democrats,” the former president said on Friday. Democrats hope to pass a separate, more robust infrastructure bill through reconciliation. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump warned Senate Republicans against signing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and told GOP lawmakers to maintain the tax cuts the party enacted during his tenure.

In a statement on Friday, Trump ridiculed Republican members who work with President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats as RINO, or Republicans in name only, a pejorative typically reserved for party members who are not considered de true conservatives.

“It is very important that Senate Republicans do not allow the end or change of our hard-won tax cuts into an upward trajectory in any way,” the former president said. “They shouldn’t be making deals on raising taxes on bogus infrastructure proposals put forward by Democrats, which almost all go to the ridiculous Marxist Green New Deal agenda.”

He added: “Keep the Trump administrations [sic] tax cuts where they are. Don’t allow tax increases. Come to think of it, I’ve never seen anything so easy to win politically. Plus, RINO Republicans should stop negotiating the infrastructure bill that radical left Democrats are just playing around with, they won’t give you anything! “

Last month, the White House and a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on a $ 1 trillion infrastructure framework that included funding for physical projects such as roads and bridges.

Republicans overwhelmingly oppose any infrastructure bill that increases corporate taxes, a key part of Biden’s previous infrastructure proposal that would have struck at the heart of Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul. reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Democrats are also hoping to pass a separate infrastructure bill as part of the reconciliation process, which would allow them to pass legislation without the threat of obstruction.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the leading moderates, said last month he would consider changes to the Trump-era tax cuts, which were also passed through the reconciliation process during of a party line vote.

“Republicans drew a line in the sand not to change anything, and I thought the 2017 tax bill was a very unfair and weighted bill on one side that fundamentally did not benefit the average American. So I voted against it, ”he told NBC. New. “I think there are adjustments that need to be made.”

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, wants to pursue a stronger Democrat-led $ 6 trillion reconciliation bill.

“The president gave us a framework, I think it is a complete and serious framework,” he said last month. “Now it’s the job of Congress to take that framework and go with it. I think it’s absolutely imperative that we deal with the existential threat of climate change, that we reduce the cost of prescription drugs, that we let’s make sure that the elderly can chew their food because we are extending medicare to dental care, hearing aids and glasses. “

