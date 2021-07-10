“We are ready for a marathon”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s larger and bolder cabinet – his first in his second term – is slowly and steadily taking the lead. Several members of Modi’s core team of ministers, billed as the youngest of all time, got down to work on Saturday regardless it was the weekend as India faces the double danger of an ever-evolving pandemic and a struggling economy.

Amit Shah, in charge of the new Ministry of Cooperatives, met officials on Saturday and said the government was determined to empower cooperatives and all cooperative institutions. Officials said that although Shah has not yet taken responsibility for the Ministry of Cooperation, he has started meeting people.

The meeting came three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reallocated the portfolios of his ministers. Among those who met with the Union Home Minister were the President of the National Cooperative Union of India, Dileep Sanghani, the President and CEO of the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) BS Nakai and US Awasthi respectively and the president of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation. of India Ltd (NAFED) Bijender Singh.

Other ministers of the overpowered cabinet have also started to hold meetings and to keep action reports of their respective charges:

Piyush Goyal holds meeting with textile representatives

Piyush Goyal, in charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ministry of Consumption, Food and Public Distribution; and the Ministry of Textiles informed that it had organized a series of review meetings with representatives of the textile industry in Mumbai to develop the sector’s value chain.

Holding of a series of review meetings @TexMinIndia with representatives of the textile industry in Mumbai to develop the sector’s value chain. It will: 👨🏻🌾Benefit to cotton producers Attract private investment 📈Increase in the share of exports 🏭 Greater ease of doing business pic.twitter.com/XbN51Bm5ck – Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 10, 2021

Dharmendra Pradhan examines the functioning of the literacy department

Dharmendra Pradhan, in charge of the Ministry of Education; and the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship held a review meeting of the functioning of school education and discussed initiatives on school education, NEP and digitization, he said in a tweet:

Examination of the functioning of the education and literacy service of the school. Discussion of initiatives related to strengthening school education, including the implementation of NEP, digitization, capacity building of teachers, convergence with skills to prepare for the future of our school education. pic.twitter.com/wsLQP7nehD– Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 10, 2021

Narayan Rane reviews MSME programs

The former leader of Shiv Sena, Narayan Rane, who took over the new Minister of the Union MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises). Rane had previously said the ministry would work towards creating more jobs and promoting GDP growth. “Today I took the lead. We will reflect on measures to promote GDP growth and job creation for young people, “he told reporters.

“All programs in the MSME department were reviewed at the first meeting. After attending the presentation and discussion on all programs, there was a request to increase the speed of implementation and reach of the programs, ”Rane said in a tweet on Saturday.

All MSME department programs were reviewed at the first meeting. After attending the presentation and discussion on all programs, it was asked to increase the speed of implementation and reach of the programs.arenarendramodi @PMOIndia @minmsme– Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) July 9, 2021

Dr Virendra Kumar hosts review meeting

Veteran parliamentarian Dr Virendra Kumar, who took office as the country’s new Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, held a review meeting with officials on Friday.

RCP Singh holds a meeting

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, head of the Ministry of Steel, held a meeting with officials on Thursday.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Holds Meeting on Progress of National High-Performance Computing Mission

Bureaucrat-entrepreneur-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw, 51, has become the country’s new rail minister and also holds two other major portfolios in communications and electronics and information technology. The minister held a review meeting on Saturday on the CDAC and its progress on the national supercomputing mission and other programs and services:

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, who is in charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, revealed in a series of tweets the work already carried out by him.

I joined my colleague Sh @ rameswar_Téli Ji when I met Sh Vincent H Pala Ji, MP for Shillong. Among other issues relating to the development of the North East region of India, we also discussed issues relating to the flagship urban missions in his constituency. pic.twitter.com/AlB2O None – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 10, 2021

We discussed ways to further strengthen mutual cooperation between our two countries in the hydrocarbons sector during a warm courtesy visit with the Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar, who is also the Chairman and CEO of Qatar. @qatarpetroleum HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi. pic.twitter.com/KEg3rfR0Uk– Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 10, 2021

Parshottam Rupala

Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy Parshottam Rupala virtually launched Jingles on domestic fish consumption on Saturday.

Participation in the celebrations on the occasion of the National Fish Farmers Day on July 10, 2021 and virtual launch 1- Jingles on national fish consumption and 2- Announcement of the winners of the national fish consumption slogan competition. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/dopz7oW0nD– Parshottam Rupala (@PRupala) July 10, 2021

Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Minister Kishan Reddy also supported and hosted his first Ministerial Review Meeting of the Northeast Region Development Ministry on Saturday morning at Vigyan Bhavan.

“Joined by my colleague from the Ministry of Security Shri BL Verma, we were widely briefed by senior officials and officers of the ministry. I look forward to serving our people in the North East, ”he said in a tweet.

Anurag Thakur: “We are ready”

Anurag Thakur, in charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports held review meetings on Saturday.

“Were equipped, ready for a sprint or a marathon – depending on the road ahead! Looking forward to a Team🇮🇳India spirit as we aim for a quantum leap under the leadership of PM @narendramodi jis, ”Thakur said in a tweet.

Arjun Munda

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda shared a video on Saturday about the positive impact of Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana.

