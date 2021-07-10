Liberty Times editorial: China’s prestige fades under Xi

On July 1, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated its 100th anniversary with a grand celebration of the party’s greatness and glory in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

In his speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping () repeated the expression great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation 21 times and issued warnings to the outside world, explaining that anyone who wants to intimidate, oppress or subjugate China will hit themselves with blood () like they attack the great steel wall forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese, although the bloody part has been left out in the official Chinese translation of the speeches.

In an authoritarian country ruled by a strong man, such scenes are commonplace, but what matters is not their smugness, but the general perception of the outside world.

A poll released last week by the Pew Research Center shows that an average of 69% of respondents in 17 developed economies, the highest on record, have a negative view of China, mainly because Beijing does not respect freedom personal peoples. Almost 80% have no confidence in the handling of global affairs by Xis, an all-time low.

The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation also released a poll in which, on a scale of zero to 100, the average temperature of Taiwanese feelings towards the CCP is 32.21 degrees. Michael You (), who conducted the poll, said it is very cold, close to freezing (if the temperature is measured in degrees Fahrenheit).

It is common for authoritarian countries to experience such a large gap between their self-perception and world opinion. This is also the case in North Korea, a closed and tightly controlled country, and China under Xi is moving in the same direction.

Why does China attract such universal and intense aversion? Xis’ speech in Tiananmen Square provided the answer. He haughtily stated that China has never intimidated, oppressed or enslaved other people, not in the past, not now or in the future, and that China is a force for world peace. This high profile might be meant to warn foreign forces not to laugh at China, but its claim does not stand up to scrutiny.

Historically, China has annexed and exterminated other nations and expanded its territory, and exported revolution to underdeveloped countries under Mao Zedong (). He went to war with Vietnam under the reign of Chinese Supreme Leader Deng Xiaopings (), and now Xi is militarizing the South China Sea, turning it into Chinese waters.

None of this is the royal road, nor is it peaceful. Although Xis’ words elicited cheers and applause from the audience, they were, as Germany’s largest newspaper Bild put it: blatant lies.

It also confirms what Chloe Zhao (), winner of this year’s Oscar for Best Director, said in 2013: China is a place where there are lies everywhere.

Sadly, Zhao, 39, was referring to China as a teenager, which shows that China under the CCP has been filled with lies for decades. Xi ignores this and continues to play hard and serve lies, which is neither sincere nor convincing.

A country whose leaders tell blatant lies is not viewed favorably internationally. More importantly, the world is watching as China is. China has long languished at the bottom of the world rankings for freedom, human rights and democracy. The CCP has monopolized power and ruled the government as well as the military, causing the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese since it came to power.

Despite China’s growing economic and military power, the Chinese people have not been able to enjoy personal freedom, and this is what the rest of the world finds most difficult. The history of the CCP is a history of human rights violations in China.

As a representative of the New Power Party said, the CCP has the blood of the Chinese people on its hands.

China is now looking out for more. It is intimidating Taiwan and it has not given up during the pandemic, instead continuing its military harassment and cognitive warfare, in addition to a COVID-19 vaccine blockade. He reneged on his international commitment to respect the model of one country, two systems in Hong Kong, which would have allowed the legislative and economic system of the territory, including its human rights, to remain unchanged until 2047. The Hong Kong people were deprived of the freedoms of assembly and expression.

In Xinjiang, Beijing created what are euphemistically called re-education camps and imprisoned millions of Uyghurs in what amounts to genocide. People in advanced countries believe that what Beijing is doing is wrong, so of course they don’t like China.

Despite the pomp and circumstance of the feast’s centennial celebration, the glory she claims does not outweigh the resentment against her. Given China’s recent international setbacks, celebrations for the holiday show that she is not as strong as her outward appearance might imply. In addition to the negative public view of China highlighted by the Pew and Taiwanese polls, its vaccine diplomacy is also called into question.

The effectiveness of Chinese vaccines against COVID-19 is questioned in ASEAN countries, the main Chinese target, where vaccine acceptance is low, and people in these countries are more inclined to accept American vaccines and European made in Vietnam and Thailand.

China’s frequent use of these vaccines as a tool for diplomatic rewards and punishments, coupled with the South China Sea sovereignty conflict, have all contributed to its failed vaccine diplomacy in Southeast Asia. Now that the United States, Japan and Europe have joined the war in vaccine diplomacy and the international community is investigating the origin of the pandemic, China’s vaccine diplomacy is failing.

An even more obvious example is Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy. Beijing has imposed economic sanctions on Australia for its position on an independent investigation into the origins of the pandemic, and it has threatened to cut the supply of vaccines to Ukraine if it continues to criticize the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang .

Since US President Joe Bidens America returned to Europe last month, an American, European and Indo-Pacific alliance against China is gradually taking shape, and the internationalization of Taiwan’s security and peace in the Strait of Taiwan are signs that the Chinese party-state is up for a challenge after celebrating its centenary.

Xis’ statement at the end of May that he wants to create a credible, kind and respectable image of China was an attempt to avoid containment and isolation by an international community that has woken up to see through its ambitions.

Xi may have sensed the reality of China’s decline and his personal international prestige, but the nationalistic sentiment it aroused might be difficult to harness. Powerful people and totalitarian policies often become captives of nationalism, and the Chinese party-state walks right into this trap.

Translated by Perry Svensson