Journalists and politicians protest in Berlin after attack on Turkish journalist in exile





Dozens of journalists and politicians demonstrated in Berlin on Friday against a recent attack on Erk Acarer, a Turkish journalist critical of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government of President Recep Tayyip Erdo, who lives in exile in Germany, Turkish minute reported. Three assailants attacked Acarer on Wednesday with knives and fists in the yard of his apartment building in Berlin, according to his tweets after the incident. Acarer, a columnist for the daily Birgn, claimed that the attack was proof that confirmed everything he had written and said against the Islamist and fascist government of the AKP and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), since one of the attackers shouted You will not write during the attack. Representatives of the Turkish SOL Party (left), the Turkish Workers’ Party (TP), the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) attended the demonstration, as well as MPs of the German Bundestag. The crowd chanted shoulder to shoulder against fascism during the protest in which it was claimed that the attack on Acarer was in fact aimed at peoples’ right to information, local media reported. Turkish-German journalist Deniz Ycel and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Germany executive director Christian Mihr delivered speeches at the protest, which took place in Kreuzberg, one of Berlin’s most densely Turkish neighborhoods. Mihr stressed that such attacks occurring in Germany, which should serve as a safe haven for independent journalists around the world, were shocking and also threatened the safety of all other journalists exiled or immigrated to the country. Ycel said he believed the German federal government took such attacks seriously, but that the measures taken to prevent them were not effective. Ycel was jailed in Turkey for almost a year, from February 2017 to February 2018, resulting in a rift between the Turkish and German governments, with Berlin using diplomatic channels to secure his release. After his release, he returned to Germany, where he published a book chronicling his detention in Turkey. He also testified in a Berlin court in May 2019 and revealed the physical and psychological abuse he suffered during his detention, holding Erdoan personally responsible for the torture he suffered. A number of journalists and politicians in Turkey and abroad, as well as social media users, have accused Erdoan and his AKP government of being responsible for the attack on Acarer. Turkish journalists are often targeted and jailed for their journalistic activities. Turkey is one of the largest jailers of professional journalists in the world and ranks 153rd out of 180 countries in terms of press freedom in 2021, according to RSF. Take a second to support SCF on Patreon! Related

