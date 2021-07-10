Politics
‘Obama is unacceptable’ Boris ‘rejects’ Biden’s choice for US ambassador after Brexit demand | United Kingdom | New
Joe Biden: Host expresses concern for his cognitive health
Foreign Department and Washington sources told the Sunday Express that the Biden administration informally suggested the former US president, but Boris Johnson does not want Mr. Obama to take the job. If this were true, it would be the first known case of the appointment of a potential US ambassador to the UK that the UK government would oppose. There have been disagreements between Mr Obama and Mr Johnson since 2016, when he visited Britain in the EU referendum and claimed Britain would be “at the back of the line. waiting “for trade agreements.
It was an almost unprecedented intervention in a domestic issue in Britain by a sitting US president and aimed to undermine a central argument in Mr Johnson’s leave campaign by rejecting claims that trade of the EU could be replaced by a US trade agreement.
Mr Johnson also allegedly infuriated Mr Obama with a column he wrote about the then US president, suggesting his remarks were related to his aversion to Britain due to his father’s family coming of Kenya and opposing British colonial rule.
He also pointed to how Mr Obama removed a bust of Churchill from the Oval Office during his swearing-in as president, further proof of his contempt for Britain.
A senior Whitehall source told the Sunday Express: “It is absolutely true that the government privately opposed an Obama appointment. It is also true that this is why there is a delay.
Another high level source said, “Obama is just unacceptable. The comment at the end of the line alone makes it unacceptable. “
Boris Johnson doesn’t want Mr. Obama to be US ambassador
However, it is also understood that there are fears that the US President will “create a British tribunal rivaling the tribunal of Boris and Carrie”.
“You can imagine that he will have an open door to the old Remainers, opponents of the government. Michele [Obama] will continue to tour the schools. It will be a rival goal for the government, especially with question marks over Biden and Boris’ relationship. “
The tensions mean that Woody Johnson, Donald Trump’s ambassador, has yet to be replaced after a term in which he received praise for the good relationship he has enjoyed in the UK during a difficult time with Brexit.
It is now believed that Mr Biden will postpone a decision until next year.
Last night a UK government spokeswoman said: “These reports are just plain bogus. The questions on appointments in the United States are for the United States.
She also highlighted the strong relationship between the UK and the US, where they continue to engage intensively.
Joe Biden wants to appoint Barack Obama US ambassador to UK
The PM was the first European leader to meet with President Biden following his election victory and inauguration and Biden’s first overseas visit to the UK when he attended the G7 in the month latest.
The UK government has also underlined that the Foreign Minister and his counterpart Anthony Blinken speak regularly, Blinken having attended the G7 foreign ministerial meetings here in May.
A Downing Street source added: “The US dating questions are for the US. However, it is quite common for new US governments to take some time to appoint ambassadors. There are still a number of diplomatic posts to be confirmed, not just in the UK. “
The row comes as the Sunday Express has also learned that the US president has been pressured to end the tradition of political appointments and instead rely on career diplomats for key ambassadorial positions.
The almost unprecedented move would put an end to the hopes of mega-donors such as Disney President Bob Iger, famous for being filmed by Prince Harry to provide voiceover work for the Duchess of Sussex during a prime minister. of the Lion King in 2019.
There have been disagreements between Mr. Obama and Mr. Johnson since 2016
The 69-year-old, who allegedly gave $ 250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund – has reportedly made it clear that he expects to receive ambassadors in Beijing or London in return.
Other names in the running are Cindy McCain, the Anglophile businesswoman and widow of the late Senator John McCain – who delivered Arizona to Biden – and Comcast executive David Cohen, another prominent donor who organized President-elect Biden’s campaign launch fundraiser at his Philadelphia home. in April 2019.
Around 800 donors raised at least £ 100,000 each for Biden’s election campaign.
But the new president faces increased pressure to mark a radical break with American tradition, which typically sees around 30% of all ambassadorial positions given to those who have shown personal loyalty to the president.
One of the reasons is to create clear blue water between Biden and Trump, which increases it to 44% – a record number.
Senior Democrat Elizabeth Warren even went so far as to promise that she “would make my ambassadorial appointments on the basis of one thing: find the most qualified person for the job – I will not give ambassadorial posts.” to rich donors or packagers – period ”, if she was chosen as a presidential candidate.
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1460967/barack-obama-us-ambassador-UK-boris-johnson-rejects-joe-biden-choice
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]