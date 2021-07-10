‘Obama is unacceptable’ Boris ‘rejects’ Biden’s choice for US ambassador after Brexit demand | United Kingdom | New

Joe Biden: Host expresses concern for his cognitive health

Foreign Department and Washington sources told the Sunday Express that the Biden administration informally suggested the former US president, but Boris Johnson does not want Mr. Obama to take the job. If this were true, it would be the first known case of the appointment of a potential US ambassador to the UK that the UK government would oppose. There have been disagreements between Mr Obama and Mr Johnson since 2016, when he visited Britain in the EU referendum and claimed Britain would be “at the back of the line. waiting “for trade agreements.

It was an almost unprecedented intervention in a domestic issue in Britain by a sitting US president and aimed to undermine a central argument in Mr Johnson’s leave campaign by rejecting claims that trade of the EU could be replaced by a US trade agreement. Mr Johnson also allegedly infuriated Mr Obama with a column he wrote about the then US president, suggesting his remarks were related to his aversion to Britain due to his father’s family coming of Kenya and opposing British colonial rule. He also pointed to how Mr Obama removed a bust of Churchill from the Oval Office during his swearing-in as president, further proof of his contempt for Britain. A senior Whitehall source told the Sunday Express: “It is absolutely true that the government privately opposed an Obama appointment. It is also true that this is why there is a delay. Another high level source said, “Obama is just unacceptable. The comment at the end of the line alone makes it unacceptable. “

However, it is also understood that there are fears that the US President will “create a British tribunal rivaling the tribunal of Boris and Carrie”. “You can imagine that he will have an open door to the old Remainers, opponents of the government. Michele [Obama] will continue to tour the schools. It will be a rival goal for the government, especially with question marks over Biden and Boris’ relationship. “ The tensions mean that Woody Johnson, Donald Trump’s ambassador, has yet to be replaced after a term in which he received praise for the good relationship he has enjoyed in the UK during a difficult time with Brexit. It is now believed that Mr Biden will postpone a decision until next year. Last night a UK government spokeswoman said: “These reports are just plain bogus. The questions on appointments in the United States are for the United States. She also highlighted the strong relationship between the UK and the US, where they continue to engage intensively.

The PM was the first European leader to meet with President Biden following his election victory and inauguration and Biden’s first overseas visit to the UK when he attended the G7 in the month latest. The UK government has also underlined that the Foreign Minister and his counterpart Anthony Blinken speak regularly, Blinken having attended the G7 foreign ministerial meetings here in May. A Downing Street source added: “The US dating questions are for the US. However, it is quite common for new US governments to take some time to appoint ambassadors. There are still a number of diplomatic posts to be confirmed, not just in the UK. “ The row comes as the Sunday Express has also learned that the US president has been pressured to end the tradition of political appointments and instead rely on career diplomats for key ambassadorial positions. The almost unprecedented move would put an end to the hopes of mega-donors such as Disney President Bob Iger, famous for being filmed by Prince Harry to provide voiceover work for the Duchess of Sussex during a prime minister. of the Lion King in 2019.

The 69-year-old, who allegedly gave $ 250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund – has reportedly made it clear that he expects to receive ambassadors in Beijing or London in return. Other names in the running are Cindy McCain, the Anglophile businesswoman and widow of the late Senator John McCain – who delivered Arizona to Biden – and Comcast executive David Cohen, another prominent donor who organized President-elect Biden’s campaign launch fundraiser at his Philadelphia home. in April 2019. Around 800 donors raised at least £ 100,000 each for Biden’s election campaign.