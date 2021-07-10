Moeldoko calls on community to unite power and strength to tackle COVID-19





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko called on the public to unite power and force to find solutions to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement received in Jakarta on Saturday, Moeldoko called on the public to stop harboring pessimism and avoid doubting Indonesia’s ability to weather the COVID-19 crisis. “Either way, pessimism will never solve the problem. Pessimism pushes our creative brains into a state of deadlock and sucks our energy,” Moeldoko noted in the statement. Moeldoko also called on all parties to abandon differences and personal interests and instead consider issues that can contribute to the progress of the nation. “The government is not anti-criticism, but for now, let’s join criticism to solutions. Help us think and help us save society. Let’s move forward together for recovery together,” he said. highlighted. In order to reduce the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 virus in the community, President Joko Widodo on Thursday, July 1 announced the Emergency Community Activities Restriction Policy (PPKM) to be implemented in 122 regencies and cities in Java and from Bali. during the period from July 3 to 20. During the implementation of the Emergency PPKM, community activities in the areas of employment, education, transport, tourism and others will be limited.



Related news: The Batam-Bintan bridge to boost economic growth: Moeldoko The government will also impose penalties on violators of PPKM emergency regulations in accordance with the Communicable Disease Outbreaks Act and the Health Quarantine Act. "The PPKM emergency is one of the government's scenarios for suppressing the spread. The mobility of people without symptoms (OTG) can be controlled, because those with OTG status are those who present a danger of spreading the virus, "warned Moeldoko. Moeldoko highlighted the government's efforts to manage the pandemic on all fronts, in terms of budget reallocation, provision of additional beds for patients, supply of oxygen, efforts to speed up vaccines and decisive action against the diseases. violators of the emergency PPKM as well as the drug and oxygen storers. Moeldoko admitted that the implementation of PPKM was fraught with challenges. Based on government monitoring, the level of community mobility during the PPKM emergency period had only decreased by 30 percent. During this time, the Emergency PPKM will only be considered successful if it is able to reduce mobility by 50%. "Therefore, the government will continue to rigorously enforce the emergency PPKM until July 20," Moeldoko said. Moeldoko stressed that public compliance is the key to recovery from the pandemic. He urged the public to strictly adhere to the emergency PPKM. Moeldoko noted that the government's policy of pulling the emergency brake will have an impact on the economy of the community, but it is a difficult choice to make for the safety of the community and mutual recovery. "Indonesia is recovering from me, Indonesia is recovering from you and Indonesia is recovering from us," Moeldoko said.

