Seven deadly misconceptions about nuclear deterrence

During the debate on US nuclear deterrence policy, the average person will hear many misconceptions about this policy put forward as statements of fact. But these are not facts, they are in reality only ideological tropes. Seven very sincere misconceptions tend to dominate the landscape of the nuclear debate and deserve to be examined.

The first misconception is that national nuclear policies are reciprocal. There is no difference between the policies of the United States and those of Russia and China. There is a moral equivalence between the three policies. What would deter the President of the United States is the same as what would deter Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, or even the crafty North Korean Kim Jong-un.

Well, if a person believes that there is no difference between a defensive policy and an offensive policy, then it could be true of him. But of course there is a huge difference.

The US policy of nuclear deterrence, in the broadest sense, has remained virtually unchanged since the Kennedy years. The nuclear weapons of the Americas serve to deter nuclear attacks against the United States and its allies and, as a last resort, to deter major strategic non-nuclear attacks. US policy and programs seek to convey to potential aggressor leaders that there will be no winners in a nuclear war and that an act of armed aggression against the United States or its allies risks escalating into war. nuclear power and destroy the homeland of the aggressor.

Conversely, over the past fifteen years, Russia’s nuclear strategy has evolved into one of offensively threatening and intimidating Moscow’s neighbors (many of whom are also our allies). Within this framework, it appears that the Kremlin leadership is considering the use of low yield weapons to consolidate aggressive gains achieved by conventional means. China’s nuclear strategy remains, as always, opaque, but there is a strong, emerging intelligence that Beijing is studying and adopting the Russian model.

As a result, a person cannot approach the deterrence of Putin or Xi as if they are benevolent democratically elected leaders. These men, along with the coterie of advisers, courtiers and gangsters around them, are interested in power and the use of power, both at home and abroad. If they believe they can commit an assault at little or no cost, then the price may seem to be worth the risk. For Putin, the price comes in bringing together in one form or another the failed Soviet state, restricting the freedoms of its democratic neighbors and expanding Russian influence while reducing American influence in Europe. When he judges the cost to be low, he doesn’t hesitate. The world has seen this happen in Georgia, Crimea, eastern Ukraine and Syria. For Xi, the goal is also to restore China to the status of a great power. This will likely be achieved by transforming the South China Sea into a Chinese inland lake and by systematically eliminating internal opposition and ethnic minorities. China will seek hegemonic status over the various nations of Southeast Asia and even ruthlessly crush the remnants of Hong Kong’s vibrant democracy, a democracy that the Chinese government has solemnly sworn to uphold in its treaty with the Great Britain, to achieve this goal. Ultimately, Xi seeks to take control of Taiwan. Calling on the best angels of Chinese nature will not change its course; no, deterrence must be based on making China understand that if it attacks the United States or its allies, the costs it will impose in response will be unacceptable to them.

The second misconception is that whatever Russia and China are building and deploying these weapons is only in reaction to what the United States started to do first. It will be easy to get rid of this misconception. A simple glance at the past two decades will quickly demonstrate that Russia and China began to modernize and expand their nuclear forces around 2010, when the United States spoke only of the wisdom of modernizing our own aging force. . Now, almost eleven years later, both Russia and China have deployed, brought into operational service, new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), ballistic missiles launched by submarines and launching submarines. ballistic missiles (SSBNs), nuclear weapons and airborne bombers, and new non-strategic nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the United States has just started building new systems, none of which will go into service until mid-decade at the earliest.

Indeed, those worried about the start of a new arms race are missing the lesson of the past two decades: Despite decades of American and allied reserve for 25 years, our nations have refrained from building anything new. , many countries including Russia, North Korea and many others have done just that, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter wrote in an editorial published by the American interest. And some of these nations are even building new types of weapons. So those who suggest that the recapitalization of the United States is a major incentive for other powers to build more do not have the proof of the last 25 years on their side.

A third misconception is that investing in the modernization of US conventional forces is far more important than investing in our nuclear forces. This claim breaks down over a number of different fault lines.

First, it ignores the fundamental fact that US nuclear deterrents are the backdrop against which all US interactions with Russia and China take place. Whenever any of the leaders contemplate armed aggression against the United States or its allies, he must take into account that such aggression may well escalate into the use of nuclear weapons and the use of nuclear weapons. nuclear weapons could destroy the regime and the nation they are so eager to protect and dominate. .

Second, all conventional capabilities and all other plans are based on the assumption that strategic nuclear deterrence holds. If strategic deterrence fails, no conventional force will work as intended and may not work at all. Strategic forces establish the ultimate condition of permissive functioning. One can envision projecting power against a nuclear capable adversary with an acceptable risk of avoiding nuclear retaliation, which even an unlimited conventional force cannot deter.

The United States now faces opponents who can unilaterally escalate at will to the level of violence it chooses, in all fields, around the world, and with all the instruments of national power, if it feels that the stakes are high enough and if they are willing to take responsibility risk. This applies to all unilateral decisions. The United States has not faced opponents with these capabilities for thirty years. Now he faces two at the same time who must be deterred differently.

A fourth misconception is that we no longer need a triad of strategic nuclear forces. The lost missile comes in many forms. First, there is the claim that the submarine branch of the triad and the bomber branch of the triad are sufficient for deterrence. This ignores the fact that the bomber branch of the triad is not currently on high alert; although it could be recalled to do so, senior air force officers made it clear that it could only be on high alert for a very limited period of time because over the past twenty to thirty years, the government has neglected to procure the necessary spares and durability items. need to endure prolonged alert. Again, until the aging air-launched cruise missile is replaced by the long-range ranged weapon (which progressives also oppose), its punch of deterrence is obsolete. The AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile was designed to defeat the Soviet air defenses of the 1980s, not the state-of-the-art systems Russia deploys today. Finally, the no-triad argument overlooks the essential role that each step plays in protecting against the possibility that a Russian or Chinese technical failure or advance will (even temporarily) nullify one of the triad’s steps. Remove the ICBM force and there is no adequate safeguard if the United States has problems with the SSBNs or the Trident missiles they carry. The Triadless Crowd also ignores the vital role our ICBM plays in complicating our enemy’s target planning, a complication that contributes to deterrence.

A link and fifth misconception it is that the American ICBM force is on a trigger and that it is more dangerous to the United States than to its adversaries. It usually starts with the fake bogeyman. For example, a false alarm could lead a president to order a nuclear strike. True, the United States has experienced two false alarms, one due to chip failure and the other due to human error; these occurred in 1979 and 1980. Thus, the country has not experienced a false alarm for over forty years and does not expect it to be so given recent improvements to its systems. warning systems.

A sixth misconception is that the required modernization of US maritime deterrence can only be accomplished by building a minimum of twelve new Columbia-class SSBNs. The focus on SSBNs, while necessary, ignores the fact that the Trident II missile system also needs updating and possible replacement. The proposed W-93 warhead, which is just beginning concept development, is needed to rebalance the SLBM fleet and eliminate an imminent and dangerous over-reliance on the W76 thermonuclear warhead.

