After shattering “political idols” in Pakistan and Britain, PTI also wins AJK polls: Fawad – Pakistan





Posted on July 10, 2021 9:06 PM

He said, Bilawal did not know that Pakistan had waged three wars with India over the Kashmir conflict.

ABBOTABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had already shattered “political idols” in Pakistan and Gilgit -Baltistan, would now also win the AJK Legislative Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers here, he said political novices Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar had campaigned for their respective candidates in the GB. However, they were frustrated when they realized their parties had failed to field candidates for many seats in the UK Legislative Assembly.

They faced the same situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were unable to find candidates. in many constituencies, he added.

Fawad said the two parties actually had no political culture as they were run by two royal families. One had a “Maharani” and the other a “Maharaja” in charge of their affairs, who had no respect for the leaders of their party. and even treated the former prime ministers of their parties as “slaves”.

He said Bilawal and Maryam, who were in fact busy in their “Abbu Bachao” (save the father) campaigns, knew nothing about the relationship between Pakistanis and Kashmiris as evidenced by their speeches.

He reminded the AJK people that it was Maryam Safdar who, during her daughter’s wedding ceremony, was the special guest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Likewise, he said, Bilawal was unaware that Pakistan had waged three wars with India over the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistanis and Kashmiris, he said, were one nation and no one could separate them. There was no cemetery in Jhelum, Abbottabad and Mansehra where martyred soldiers (on the line of control) were not buried, he added.

He said when the federal government learned that an Indian company had secured the rights to live coverage of the Pakistani team’s cricket matches, it immediately revoked the same representing the nation’s sentiments.

The government has decided that no deal will be done with an Indian entity, he added. He said Bilawal and Maryam didn’t know anything about how to run the national economy because they had done next to nothing to earn even a single rupee.

They were born with golden spoons in their mouths because their fathers Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had built empires abroad and bought palaces for them in major cities around the world.

For this, both Zardari and Nawaz, while in power, had plundered and plundered national wealth and now they were facing cases and were unable to participate in the election campaign, he said. added. Even one of them had fled abroad, the minister said.

He said that Maryam and Bilawal knew nothing about the problems of the poor as they had never traveled by public transport.

Fawad vowed that the PTI government would bring back the plundered national wealth hidden by looters abroad.

The PTI, he said, was born as a reaction to the “looting” of the old ruling parties. The party actually represented the lower and lower middle classes, which were totally overlooked by past leaders.

The minister said that when the PTI came to power in 2018, Pakistan was on the verge of default and had to resort to emergency aid from friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to keep the economy afloat.

He said that today the economy was stable due to the cautious policies of the current government as record funds were allocated to development programs during the current fiscal year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was bringing a revolution and Pakistan was destined to become a developed country, he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Assembly Speaker Ahmed Ghani, PTI member of the National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, KP Revenue Minister Qalandar Lodhi and PTI candidate for LA-45 Abdul Majid Khan also took the floor. word.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/610091-After-breaking-political-idols-in-Pakistan-%26-GB-PTI-to-win-AJK-polls- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos