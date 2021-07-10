AICF Co-Secretary Complains to Prime Minister Modi about Data Hacking and Office Buying

After a lull, fighting within the All India Chess Federation (AICF) resumed, this time from West Bengal.

The International Master (IM) and AICF co-secretary Atanu Lahiri this time fired the salvo, sharing a copy of a complaint sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lahiri complained to Modi against AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan for signing an agreement with Thought Roots India Private Ltd agreeing to share all of the Federation’s confidential data and information with the company.

“By covertly agreeing to share all data, including personal information of approximately 100,000 registered Indian chess players and officials, with a trading company active in the field of chess training, Bharat Singh Chauhan abused his post as secretary of the Indian Chess Federation.

“In addition, it compromised the security of personal information of chess players, making them vulnerable to online banking information hacking and even child abuse,” Lahiri said in his complaint to the prime minister.

The Joint Secretary of AICF West Bengal also alleged that Nurtr (a sister company of Thought Roots India Private Ltd) and Chauhan are close to each other.

Lahiri said that Nurtr received preferential treatment from Chauhan in all events specifically organized by the latter and cited the 2019 World Junior Chess Championship and the Delhi International Open where Nurtr was in charge of the media.

On this issue, Chauhan received a notice of justification from the president of the AICF, then PR Venketrama Raja, in 2019.

When asked for his answer, Chauhan told IANS, “It (notice of rationale) has been answered and accepted by the GB (General Body). Everything is here. He (Lahiri) is part of the GB, so he should bring all his concerns there. Everything was discussed and approved by the Board of Directors. “

On the issue of AICF purchasing property in Delhi to serve as an office, Lahiri told Modi: “On 18.05.2021, AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan circulated the budget allocation from the AICF. AICF for the year 2021-22 and has earmarked Rs. 3 crore for a permanent AICF office in his hometown of Delhi. He later called an offline meeting during the pandemic to get the budget passed. “

According to Lahiri, on June 30, a blank paper statement signed by Chauhan, along with President Sanjay Kapoor and Treasurer Naresh Sharma, was sent to all members indicating that the Federation is acquiring property at 101 & 102, A Block, Navrang Bhavan, 21 KG Marg, New Delhi, for the AICF office.

“There is no mention of the size of the office space, the area of ​​the carpet, the government appraisal of the property, the rate per square foot, etc. in the report. Therefore, the transparency of the agreement is called into question, ”Lahiri said in his complaint.

According to him, AICF is registered in Tamil Nadu and has its office in Chennai.

“There is no need to purchase a permanent office for AICF in Delhi or any other city by spending Rs 3 crore, especially when an office space could be rented with bank interest from said amount,” said Lahiri.

“Moreover, the secretary of AICF would not be from Delhi forever. Thus, a third of the hard-earned funds of the AICF, accumulated over the years, generated by the contribution of the players, is precipitously diverted by the president, the secretary and the treasurer of the AICF to acquire a permanent asset thanks to a shady deal in the secretary’s hometown, ”Lahiri said in his complaint to Modi.

In response to this, Chauhan said, “The purchase of the office was approved on February 14, 2021. The budget was approved on June 10. The rate and ownership were approved on July 2, 2021.”

Lahiri also said that the AICF violated a citizen’s basic rights by amending its constitution so that none of its members could seek legal recourse in the courts.

“It is very shocking that a national sports federation recognized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports does not trust our judicial system and is acting against the Indian Constitution, which gives citizens the fundamental right to seek legal action. constitutional appeals, ”Lahiri said. mentionned.

